Shilpa Shetty is shocked as Raj Kundra shares 'bedroom secrets' in Valentine's Day video. Watch
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have shot a fun new video ahead of Valentine's Day. On Friday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into the video and all the fun she had with her husband.
In one of the clips, the interviewer asked Raj to name Shilpa's favourite love story. When he could not come up with an answer, Shilpa screamed, letting her disappointment be known. However, Raj quickly guessed 'Fifty Shades of Grey'. Upon seeing the shocked expression on Shilpa's face, he joked, "Sorry! That's our bedroom secret." Shilpa was left red-faced and could not do anything but laugh.
In another video, Shilpa got her revenge as she shared some embarrassing secrets about Raj and his 'rajma and chole farts'. Sharing the video she wrote, "Love is in the Air Love... is also tolerating the air that’s 'let go' by your Love. So, apart from all the rajma and chole, we’re cooking up something exciting for you all this Valentine ! Stay tuned to know more."
Raj and Shilpa tied the knot in 2009, and have two children -- eight-year-old Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra, who will turn one on Monday. Talking about him as a husband and a father, she wrote in a tweet in January, “The true mark of a good human being is when their heart is in the right place. This rare quality of yours is what drew me to you. Not only are you an amazing son, brother, & husband; but also you’re a phenomenal father. This is why I married you, @TheRajKundra."
Also read: Ranveer Singh pins hope on Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane for IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: 'Hitman looking good today'
On their wedding anniversary last year, Shilpa shared a romantic note for Raj. “No filter LOVE. The REAL DEAL. As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you). Somethings never change. What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra9,” she wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rana Daggubati reveals parents' reaction to pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj
- Rana Daggubati said that his pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj was 'extremely personal and nice'. The two tied the knot in Hyderabad on August 8 last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol’s Valentine’s Day plans? Yet to be decided by their three-month old son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka first revealed ‘panties should be seen’ incident in 2018. Details here
- In her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra wrote about an unpleasant experience with a director who said her 'panties should be seen' during a sensual dance sequence. She first talked about the incident at an event in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa is shocked as Raj Kundra shares 'bedroom secrets' in Valentine's video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer pins his hope on Rohit-Rahane for IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor steps out for yet another work assignment days before delivery
- Kareena Kapoor was spotted with her staff members in Bandra on Saturday. The actor has been doing multiple photo shoots and brand commercials ahead of the arrival of her second child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dilip Kumar was keen to gift ancestral property in Peshawar, says nephew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa says Twitter is stopping people from following her, shares proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi enters Bigg Boss 14 finale, Neha says her wedding with Angad was judged
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita-Rohman put end to breakup rumours with latest appearance together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan makes fun of 'more educated' sister for booking the wrong flight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra, Diana receive fashion advice from Instagram dog Tika
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana on protests against Dhaakad shoot: 'I had to change my car'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun's post-wedding bash: Tiger-Disha, Arjun -Malaika attend. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Samrat recalls how he would buy gifts on credit to impress girlfriend
- Pulkit Samrat got beaten up by his mother when she found out that he was buying Valentine's Day gifts for his girlfriend on credit. He was in the seventh grade at the time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox