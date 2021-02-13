IND USA
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra often share glimpses into their married life on social media.
Shilpa Shetty is shocked as Raj Kundra shares 'bedroom secrets' in Valentine's Day video. Watch

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra recently shot for a special video on Valentine's Day. However, the actor got quite the shock when Raj chose to divulge their 'bedroom secrets'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:59 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have shot a fun new video ahead of Valentine's Day. On Friday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into the video and all the fun she had with her husband.

In one of the clips, the interviewer asked Raj to name Shilpa's favourite love story. When he could not come up with an answer, Shilpa screamed, letting her disappointment be known. However, Raj quickly guessed 'Fifty Shades of Grey'. Upon seeing the shocked expression on Shilpa's face, he joked, "Sorry! That's our bedroom secret." Shilpa was left red-faced and could not do anything but laugh.


In another video, Shilpa got her revenge as she shared some embarrassing secrets about Raj and his 'rajma and chole farts'. Sharing the video she wrote, "Love is in the Air Love... is also tolerating the air that’s 'let go' by your Love. So, apart from all the rajma and chole, we’re cooking up something exciting for you all this Valentine ! Stay tuned to know more."

Raj and Shilpa tied the knot in 2009, and have two children -- eight-year-old Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra, who will turn one on Monday. Talking about him as a husband and a father, she wrote in a tweet in January, “The true mark of a good human being is when their heart is in the right place. This rare quality of yours is what drew me to you. Not only are you an amazing son, brother, & husband; but also you’re a phenomenal father. This is why I married you, @TheRajKundra."

Also read: Ranveer Singh pins hope on Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane for IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: 'Hitman looking good today'

On their wedding anniversary last year, Shilpa shared a romantic note for Raj. “No filter LOVE. The REAL DEAL. As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you). Somethings never change. What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra9,” she wrote.

