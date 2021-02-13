Ranveer Singh pins hope on Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane for IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: 'Hitman looking good today'

Actor Ranveer Singh is tweeting his live commentary as the first day of the second Test match in the India vs England series unfolds. After Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubhman Gill were sent back to the pavilion, Ranveer has pinned his hopes on Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.

"Hitman looking good today @ImRo45 #RohitSharma Jinks and Him gotta consolidate now ..... @ajinkyarahane88 #INDvENG," he wrote in his tweet. Ranveer's followers also weighed in. "Next session gonna be fascinating," wrote one. "Ranveer Singh fans ka weekend banate hue ()," wrote another.





Rohit Sharma sped to a half-century and kept India afloat as the home side reached 106-3 at lunch on day one of the second cricket test against England.

Sharma was 80 not out off 78 balls, including 13 fours and a six. Ajinkya Rahane (5) was the unbeaten batsman at the other end as India crossed 100 shortly before lunch.

Ranveer is currently shooting for his next, titled Cirkus, with Rohit Shetty. His film 83, in which he plays cricket star Kapil Dev, was up for release last year in the summer. However, the release has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

83 is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Ranveer's wife, actor Deepika Padukone. She plays Kapil's wife Romi in the movie. The film tells the story of India's maiden win at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline. He plays a Gujarati businessman in the movie. Cirkus, meanwhile, is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors. It also stars Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. The film will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa, and is slated to release by year-end.

