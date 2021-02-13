Ranveer Singh pins hope on Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane for IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: 'Hitman looking good today'
Actor Ranveer Singh is tweeting his live commentary as the first day of the second Test match in the India vs England series unfolds. After Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubhman Gill were sent back to the pavilion, Ranveer has pinned his hopes on Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.
"Hitman looking good today @ImRo45 #RohitSharma Jinks and Him gotta consolidate now ..... @ajinkyarahane88 #INDvENG," he wrote in his tweet. Ranveer's followers also weighed in. "Next session gonna be fascinating," wrote one. "Ranveer Singh fans ka weekend banate hue ()," wrote another.
Rohit Sharma sped to a half-century and kept India afloat as the home side reached 106-3 at lunch on day one of the second cricket test against England.
Sharma was 80 not out off 78 balls, including 13 fours and a six. Ajinkya Rahane (5) was the unbeaten batsman at the other end as India crossed 100 shortly before lunch.
Ranveer is currently shooting for his next, titled Cirkus, with Rohit Shetty. His film 83, in which he plays cricket star Kapil Dev, was up for release last year in the summer. However, the release has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
83 is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Ranveer's wife, actor Deepika Padukone. She plays Kapil's wife Romi in the movie. The film tells the story of India's maiden win at the 1983 cricket World Cup.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin Bhasin, calls him rude
Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline. He plays a Gujarati businessman in the movie. Cirkus, meanwhile, is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors. It also stars Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. The film will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa, and is slated to release by year-end.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer pins his hope on Rohit-Rahane for IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor steps out for yet another work assignment days before delivery
- Kareena Kapoor was spotted with her staff members in Bandra on Saturday. The actor has been doing multiple photo shoots and brand commercials ahead of the arrival of her second child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dilip Kumar was keen to gift ancestral property in Peshawar, says nephew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa says Twitter is stopping people from following her, shares proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi enters Bigg Boss 14 finale, Neha says her wedding with Angad was judged
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita-Rohman put end to breakup rumours with latest appearance together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan makes fun of 'more educated' sister for booking the wrong flight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra, Diana receive fashion advice from Instagram dog Tika
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana on protests against Dhaakad shoot: 'I had to change my car'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun's post-wedding bash: Tiger-Disha, Arjun -Malaika attend. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Samrat recalls how he would buy gifts on credit to impress girlfriend
- Pulkit Samrat got beaten up by his mother when she found out that he was buying Valentine's Day gifts for his girlfriend on credit. He was in the seventh grade at the time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi
- Neha Dhupia said that there was a lot of judgment about her low-key wedding with Angad Bedi. They got married on May 10, 2018, at a gurdwara in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Saraf reveals he went through a heartbreak ‘very recently’
- Rohit Saraf opened up about getting his heart broken recently and how it took a major toll on him. He also talked about getting linked with his friends and even his manager.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka on relationships with 'wonderful men' leaving her feeling 'exhausted'
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has written about her romantic relationships in her 20s and 30s, in her recently released memoir, Unfinished. Here's what she had to say.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra says rivalry between heroines is ‘industry-created’
- Parineeti Chopra, who has acted in several multi-heroine films, said that the notion that two female actors cannot get along is entirely 'industry-created'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox