Shilpa Shetty Kundra is slowly- and literally- getting back on her feet

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back on her feet, literally. Everything went for a toss recently when she suffered a leg injury on the sets of her upcoming web show, directed by Rohit Shetty. While she kept her fans updated about everything on social media, she did go out of action on the work front.

She is recovering and tells us that she fulfilled a professional commitment on a wheelchair. “It had been weeks, but I kept up my commitment. The organisers shifted the entire event close to my home, so I went in a wheelchair. I always look at things from the point of view, that everything happens for the best,” tells us the 47-year-old.

Shetty says she wanted to set an example for her two kids- Viaan and Samisha- that whatever may happen in life, one’s work ethics should always be upheld. “That is also why I have worked through other tough times as well. This time, while everything thought that mujhe nazar lag gayi, I want to look at it as bala tal gayi. Maybe something worse was going to happen, and God just gave me an injury. I could have broken my leg and needed a surgery. God has been kind,” adds the actor.

Now that she is recovering well, she is raring to get back on floors. The silver lining to this tough phase has been her getting to spend time with her children. She also celebrated ashtami with full fervour. “Thanks to my fitness, I am getting better. Otherwise these six weeks could have become six months!,” she says.