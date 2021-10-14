Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's lawyers issue statement against Sherlyn Chopra, threaten her with defamation suit

Model-actor Sherlyn Chopra will be hosting a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday in which she will allegedly reveal details about the accusations made against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. The press conference will take place at the Juhu police station and Sherlyn will be joined by her team of advocates too.

Raj and Shilpa's legal team called out the conference and said that they will be taking legal action against the alleged statement that Sherlyn intends on making.

“The due process of law must be followed for the alleged statement that Miss Chopra wants to make. Calling for a press conference to do this reflects a strong intention to commit an offence of defamation. Anything spoken by Miss Chopra in the public domain shall be held against her in the court of Law. She shall be liable for civil and criminal proceedings before competent courts,” the couple's legal team's statement read.

In August, speaking with a leading daily, Sherlyn revealed the questions asked when she was interrogated by the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with Raj Kundra's porn case. “They asked me about my agreement with Armsprime and what the terms and conditions of the contract were. They even asked about how many videos I shot with them and who all were a part of the content production. They also asked, 'Raj Kundra ke saath mere kaise sambandh the' and what about the other companies owned by him, 'do you have any information about them'? The whole day was spent sharing the information. Even I asked if there are any more questions, please ask as I want justice for all the women, artists who have been victims of this pornography racket,” she said.

It has been reported that Sherlyn filed an FIR against Raj for sexual assault in April this year. He was charged under section 376 of Indian Penal Code r/w section 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509, of Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A), of Information Technology Act 2008, sec 3 & 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986.

Since his arrest in a porn-related case in July, Sherlyn has taken a couple of digs at Shilpa and Raj. Last month, she tweeted a video in which she reacted to Shilpa's alleged statement to the police about Raj's case. “According to some media reports, didi (Shilpa Shetty) is saying that she wasn't aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn't about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourself,” she said.

