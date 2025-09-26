Shilpa Shetty rubbishes reports of Raj Kundra giving her 15 cr in fraud case, moves court against ‘defamatory campaign’

Lawyers of actor Shilpa Shetty have dismissed reports that she allegedly received ₹15 crore from her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, a decade ago in a transaction that is being investigated by the Economic Offence Wing, Mumbai. Raj Kundra is being probed in connection with a ₹60 crore cheating case. In an official statement on Friday, Shilpa's team called the reports “totally fake and mischievous.” Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been accused of fraud.

Shilpa Shetty's legal team issues a statement

The statement added that she has moved the Bombay High Court to seek “relief against the defamatory campaign.” Shilpa's lawyers said that she is “compelled to initiate criminal and civil cases against all the fake media articles.”

“We shall go to the root of mischief and adopt the due process of law to file criminal proceedings and civil damages against all the news articles circulated mischievously to defame my client. No such amount was ever received by my client, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and at this stage, we cannot reveal anything further as the matter is sub judice,” a part of the statement read.

Shilpa moves Bombay High Court

“My clients are, however, compelled to initiate criminal and civil cases against all the fake media articles that have circulated the news without verifying the truth. By intentionally defaming my client, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra, she is now compelled to seek the protection of law enforcement agencies against such mischievous conduct of certain individuals. We have always cooperated with the investigation agencies and shall always cooperate with the best of our ability,” it added.

The statement also read that Shilpa will approach the Bombay High Court “for seeking relief against the defamatory campaign.”

“However, defamatory articles and news shall be dealt with strongly by adopting the procedure established by law, as it infringes the Fundamental Rights of my client. My clients are moving the Honourable Bombay High Court for seeking relief against the defamatory campaign adopted by certain media outlets against my client, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra. For all the articles whomsoever have published online news about fake stories and unverified facts shall face the consequences for their actions in the court of law,” concluded the note.

All about Raj, Shilpa fraud case

Recently, as per news agency PTI, Raj Kundra claimed before the investigators that he paid part of the ₹60 crore to actors Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia, and producer Ekta Kapoor as their professional fees. Citing an official, PTI reported that Raj made the claim in a statement he recorded before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police recently.

The EOW is probing the ₹60 crore cheating case, in which Raj and Shilpa are named as accused along with others. The couple were directors of the now-defunct Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform. Raj was questioned by the EOW on September 15 for more than five hours in connection with the case. The EOW is also investigating various bank transactions of Raj.

The case was registered on a complaint against the high-profile couple and some unidentified persons for allegedly duping a businessman of ₹60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal related to Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. The complaint was filed by businessman Deepak Kothari (60), who is a director at a non-banking financial company named as Lotus Capital Finance Services.