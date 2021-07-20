Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, arrested in porn case, was once asked how he earns money ‘bina kuch kiye’. Watch

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday night in a case related to the production and streaming of porn films. He has been remanded to police custody till July 23.

During an earlier appearance of Kapil Sharma’s show with his wife Shilpa Shetty and sister-in-law Shamita Shetty, Raj Kundra was asked about his source of income. Kapil said that Raj is seen playing football with Bollywood stars, going on exotic vacations and taking Shilpa shopping. “Bina kuch kiye paise kaise kamate ho aap (How do you earn money without doing anything),” Kapil asked, as Raj, Shilpa and Shamita burst out laughing.

Raj was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, an official told PTI.

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this,” the Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement.

Last year, in November, Raj shared an Instagram post about coming from humble beginnings. “My parents worked very hard when they moved to UK before I was born. My dad worked as a bus conductor whilst my mum a shop assistant. Those days UK wasn’t so multi cultural and welcoming. Their journey inspired me to also want to become a self made person,” he wrote.

“I made many mistakes, many trial and errors, had many hit and misses but whatever I did I did it myself! From working in airline catering to packing shelves at Tesco’s! I guess working hard came naturally to me because that’s what I saw my parents do every single day, to give my sisters and I a roof over our head and food on our plate. I credit my family for their blessings, it’s got me where I am today,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)