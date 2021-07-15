Shilpa Shetty says she wants Jennifer Lopez's body: 'There are people who inspire me too'

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who is set to make an acting comeback after more than a decade, has said that even she has people she looks up to for beauty goals. She said that she would like to have Jennifer Lopez's body.

In an interview, Shilpa Shetty was asked about the compliments she receives for her appearance at 46. She admitted that she gets complimented a lot, but noted that it requires effort.

She told The Quint, "I will not deny it. I will accept that many people say this. Aur main appreciate karti hu ke yeh acknowledge karte hain ke mehnat jaari hai (And I appreciate that the effort is acknowledged). I feel like when they acknowledge, it seems like the yoga worked."

She said that after the birth of her first child, Viaan, she put on 32 kgs. "I just let go of myself. Main paagal ho gayi thi, main sab kuch kha rahi thi, mujhe toh reason chahiye tha khaane ke liye (I went mad, I would eat everything, I didn't need a reason to eat). Toh maine ek din realise kiya ke bhaiya maine bohot saara weight put on kar liya hai (One day I realised that I'd put on a lot of weight). So I'm also like you guys, it's not like it comes naturally. So if I were not to take care of myselg, if I was not disciplined, I would also put on weight. I prioritise what is important, what is not, and I live by yogic principles. I want to have JLo's body! We all have benchmarks. She's 52 I think, and that's amazing. I mean, look at that! There are people who inspire me, too. And I want to be my best when I'm 65," she said.





Also read: Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan found her better in Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 than the original, says Hungama 2's Meezaan

In a recent interview, Shilpa's Hungama 2 co-star Meezaan said that she looks 'better' now than what she did when she shot the original Chura Ke Dil Mera Song for 1994's Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Meezaan said that he wasn't even born back then, and said that he's chuffed to work opposite an actor of Shipa's stature, especially on a remake of the iconic song. Pranita Subhash, who also appears in the film, said that Shilpa doesn't look a day over 25.