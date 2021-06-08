Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra wishes her on 46th birthday: 'Without you I am nothing'

Shilpa Shetty turned 46 on Tuesday. Praising the actor was her husband Raj Kundra. Here's what he has said.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty rang in her 46th birthday.

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday clocked her 46th birthday and her businessman husband Raj Kundra heaped praises on her. Taking to Instagram, Raj posted a video montage comprising their vacations and moments spent together. The song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 played in the clip.

As the video progressed, captions like 'you complete us', 'in my dreams you're mine..', 'in my life you are my dream' and 'happy birthday my love' were seen written. Raj captioned the post, "The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you I am nothing. I love you soo much. Happy Birthday my Dream come true @theshilpashetty #happybirthday #gratitude #love #wife."

Reacted to the post, Shilpa wrote, "Awwwwwwww my cookie @rajkundra9 love u to the moon and back." Several celebs, as well as fans, wished Shilpa, taking to the comments section. Ayesha Shroff said, "Happpppy birthday Shilpa!!" Neelam Kothari Soni wished, "Happy birthday Shilpa." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Happiest bday."

A fan wrote, "Happy happy birthday,,, I pray to God you just always stay together like this ..." Another said, "This is a true relationship...I must say." "Happy Birthday my most fav @theshilpashetty Best of Wishes to you very beautiful soul," commented a third.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Raj posted several pictures and video clips wishing Shilpa. The captions include "are you even ageing? @theshipashetty ?? happy birthday yummy mummy", "luckiest man alive happy happy my jaan @theshipashetty", "my love for you is like the ocean endless @theshipashetty", "mine mine mine @theshipashetty", "love love love you @theshipashetty happy birthday", "lights camera action happy birthday" and "Mr and Mrs Kundra coming soon....@theshipashetty".

Raj posted several pictures and video clips wishing Shilpa.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Raj posted photos.
Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Awwwwwwww my cookie @rajkundra9 love u to the moon and back."
Raj Kundra posted a video montage.

Also Read | Ray trailer: Manoj Bajpayee leads a band of India's best actors in new Netflix anthology. Watch here

Raj recently recovered from coronavirus. Shilpa had earlier confirmed that her family members, except for her, were diagnosed with Covid-19. After the family recovered, the house was sanitised. Shilpa returned to her role as the judge of Super Dancer 4 after she took a break.

