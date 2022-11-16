Shilpa Shetty says ‘muh pe ghus ke photo loge kya’ as paparazzi try to stop her

On Wednesday, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra was out and about in Mumbai. She was snapped exiting a building when she was asked to spare some time for paparazzi. While Shilpa looked like she was in a cheerful mood, later she told them, “Muh me ghus k photo loge kya (Do you want to shove your camera into my mouth).” Also read: Shilpa Shetty’s team compare her to Mantis from Guardians

It seemed like Shilpa was running an errand. She was in her off-duty look, which included a pair or silver joggers and black crop top. She was also sporting sunglasses and carried an oversized tote bag with her. Upon seeing the camerapersons, the actor flashed her smile while heading towards the car. She also waved at the cameras. She slightly banged her head against the roof of her car before zooming off.

Meanwhile, Shilpa’s banter with the paparazzi has grabbed the attention of fans in the comment section. One of them commented, “She's so funny.” “Instant karma,” added another one who felt she banged her head because of her statement. Others simply dropped heart emojis for the actor.

Shilpa recently marked Children’s Day with a hilarious video of her kids, Viaan and Shamisha fighting with each other. In the video, Samisha pulled Viaan’s hair and he screamed “mumma mumma” for help. She wrote, “These smiles are my #EverydayMotivation. Cannot thank these two enough for being the cutest stressbusters and energy-infusers in my life... this is THE reminder we all need to keep the kid in us alive and protect it at all costs. Happy Children’s Day to every little soul full of sunshine in the world! #ChildrensDay2022 #kids #blessings #grateful #GodIsKind #MondayMotivation.”

Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma, with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will be next starring with filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s first web series Indian Police Force. It marks her OTT debut, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Sukhee in the pipeline.

