Shilpa Shetty’s team compare her to Mantis from Guardians, actor shares chaotic video from vanity van

Actor Shilpa Shetty took fans inside her vanity van. She posted a clip and revealed how many people are required to get her ready for work. Her team also compared her with the popular Guardians Of The Galaxy character Mantis, owing to her hairstyle resembling the character. Also read: Raj Kundra reacts to tweet asking if marriage to Shilpa Shetty is a ‘staged act’

The video offered a glimpse inside Shilpa’s vanity van which comes with all-white interiors and led lit walls. It had a huge vanity mirror, holding lots of makeup. As Shilpa said, “This is what you call a village, to get me ready,” the video showed her team members busing prepping for the day. Her stylist Mohit Rai later showed her a pic of Mantis and teased Shilpa for her look.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “It takes a village to prep for and get through the day Also, don’t forget to answer aaj ka quiz Who did it better: I or Mantis #BehindTheScenes #SetLife #DreamTeam #TeamWorkMakesTheDreamWork #grateful #blessed #vanityshenanigans.” The video left Shilpa’s sister Shamita in splits in the comment section.

Shilpa recently returned to work after recovering from leg injury. On her 47th birthday, the actor gifted herself a new vanity van. It comes with wooden flooring and plush décor. It has a modern-style kitchen, a bathroom and even a small yoga deck.

Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma, alongside Abhimanyu Dassani. It marked internet sensation, Shirley Setia’s debut but failed at the box office. Shilpa will be next marking her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s first web series Indian Police Force. In the series, she will be co-starring with Sidharth Malhotra.

She also has Sukhee as one of her upcoming films. Talking about Shilpa’s film, her husband, Raj Kundra recently shared his favourite film of the actor. He tweeted, “Life in a Metro and honestly what little I have seen I feel her best is yet to come in her upcoming project #Sukhee.”

