Shilpa Shetty says she can't endorse unhealthy products: ‘I think more than other people in my field’

There has been an ongoing debate around several Bollywood celebrities promoting unhealthy lifestyles through their brand associations despite having a disciplined diet for themselves. But that is not the case for actor Shilpa Shetty, who says there is a lot of diligence behind every brand she gets associated with. Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra: I want my kids to be able to watch my content Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force.(Instagram)

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor got candid about her responsibility as a public figure and said she will never stand and endorse things which isn't good for health.

On responsibility as a celebrity

When asked about the responsibility, she admits that she thinks about the commitment to health a bit more than her colleagues.

“As an actor, I have endorsed a couple of products where I'm like ‘ismein thodha zada sugar hai’ (it has more sugar)... But then I can't be the wicked witch from hell. You know, people have a little bit of sugar, but even so I am extremely particular. I think a little more than other people in my field,” Shilpa tells us.

The actor adds, “For me, health is a gift. Refined sugar, junk food and aerated drinks are things that I don't want to endorse purely out of choice."

To each their own is something Shilpa believes in firmly. She emphasises that she has nothing against people who endorse such projects.

“But these are not things that I feed my family. I practise what I preach. You have to walk the talk and you have to really win it. These are things that are not going to give you great health so I can't stand there and endorse it. There is a lot of due diligence that goes into what I endorse and that comes from a place of truth and passion,” adds the actor, who was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force.

On getting associated with brands

During the conversation, the actor revealed there is always a personal connection which drives her towards a brand. And that explains her most recent investment in supplement spray brand Nutrispray, founded by Arpit Save. She has invested an undisclosed amount in the wellness brand, and has become the face of the brand.

Talking about the thought process behind getting associated with a brand, the actor shares, “Investing or partnering with Nutrispray, or even with brands that I have invested in, came from a knee-jerk reaction to the rising consumer awareness in this time and age”.

Elaborating on her views, Shilpa says, “I really feel that today when you are a brand endorser, who has also invested monetarily, there's a kind of onus and trust that the consumer places in the product”.

On finding a personal touch

Till now, Shilpa asserts that she always sees if it is the product that she would introduce to her family.

“Is it something that I would use in my life and if it ticks that box, it's a big yes for me. For Nutrispray, it came from a place of discovery from my father-in-law, who lives abroad.” reveals the mother of two.

Shilpa shares that her father-in-law suffered from severe iron deficiency, and the iron levels were not increasing for a long time.

“Then he came to India and bought the iron supplement online. His iron levels went up. I have to give him credit for discovering this. This is not a story. This is the truth. I'm not making this up,” she narrates, adding that her 79-year-old father hates medicines.

The actor continues, “That said a lot about the product’s efficacy. The improvement in his health made me aware of the fact that there isn't this awareness that they can avail such a thing”.

“If I, as a celebrity, can do that for this brand, it really works in the bigger scope of things, and that's how the partnership happened,” she concludes.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. Directed by Prem, KD-The Devil, the multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.