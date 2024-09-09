Shilpa Shetty calls Raj Kundra "best Bhangra dancer", shares adorable birthday post

Shilpa took to Instagram on Monday to share a video in which Raj can be seen showing his Bhangra moves.

Musical birthday wish

From matching the steps with Raj to cheering him on the dance floor, Shilpa can be seen enjoying the dance of her "best Bhangra dancer".

Along with the video, Shilpa penned a sweet message for birthday boy, "To the best Bhangra dancer I know! My soulmate, may you always dance through life, smiling away... Happy birthday, my Cookie. Love you more than you'll ever know. Viaan, Samisha, and I are blessed to have you in our lives."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Raj Kundra commented, "Thank you my soulmate. #blessed."

About the couple

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

On Sunday, Shilpa and Raj bid adieu to Lord Ganesha during the Ganpati visarjan ceremony.

She was seen performing aarti along with her husband, Raj Kundra, and their daughter, Samisha. Shilpa was also seen playing the drums and enjoying the festivity.

Shilpa and Raj danced joyfully to the beats of the dhol, creating a lively and festive atmosphere.

Shilpa, her husband and daughter participated in the celebration in matching traditional outfits. Shamita Shetty also joined them in the celebration.

Work report

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.