Shilpa Shetty is all praise for Raj Kundra’s bhangra performance at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s sangeet

Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share a throwback video of her and Raj Kundra from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding. Sharing the video, Shilpa was all praise for Raj’s bhangra moves, revealing that she had fulfilled a promise she made to Jackky years ago with the dance. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE| Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani's first interview and Holi together: Rakul has brought colour into my life) Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty danced to Mundian Tu Bach Ke at Rakul and Jackky's sangeet

Shilpa and Raj show off their moves

In the video shared by Shilpa, she and Raj can be seen twinning in dark ethnic wear. Raj looked dapper in a kurta while Shilpa looked stunning in a saree with a slit. The couple danced to Mundian Tu Bach Ke and showed off their bhangra moves at Rakul and Jackky’s sangeet.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “#SundayBinge with a generous dose of Bhangra sprinkled on it. Keeping a promise made 15 years ago to Jackky, who danced at our Sangeet...Had no idea Hubby @onlyrajkundra would give me a run for my money with this supperrr se uparrrr performance. We love you, @jackkybhagnani @rakulpreet.”

The sangeet

Rakul and Jackky got married in Goa on February 21 and had their sangeet on February 20. The event saw numerous performances by their loved ones, including friends and family members. Back then, one of the attendees had leaked a video of Shilpa and Raj dancing on stage. Shilpa shared a clear and longer video of the same performance on her Instagram and X now.

Varun Dhawan had danced to Husn Hai Suhana from Coolie No. 1 at the sangeet. Rakul and Jackky also took to the stage, dancing to Pehle Bhi Main from Animal. The next day, they made it official with two wedding ceremonies.

Shilpa on marrying Raj

In an interview with Zoom, Shilpa spoke about how she did not marry Raj for his money because she had suitors who were richer than him, whom she said no to. “I was very rich back then and am richer today. When you’re a successful woman, you want to have a man who’s not going to feel insecure. I married him for who he was. I wouldn’t marry him if he wasn’t a good human being. There were people richer than him wooing me,” she said.

Upcoming work

Shilpa was recently seen in the web-series Indian Police Force and will soon be seen in a Kannada film called KD, with Dhruva Sarja playing the lead. She will be paired opposite Sanjay Dutt in the film.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place