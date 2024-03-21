Rakul Preet Singh: 'Will you ask a guy to dress a certain way after marriage?'

Rakul Preet Singh recently walked the ramp as a showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week 2024. During an interview with NDTV on the sidelines of the event, the actor, who tied the knot with Jackky Bhagnani in a big, fat Indian wedding in Goa in February, opened up about married life. Rakul Preet was asked if their families told her to dress differently after marriage. Also read: Rakul Preet Singh rocks pink choora with romper in post-wedding look. See pic Rakul Preet Singh walks the ramp showcasing a creation of fashion designer Ritika Mirchandani during the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on March 16, 2024. (PTI)

Rakul Preet says 'times have changed'

Rakul Preet Singh said, “No, I have been very, very blessed with both my family and Jackky's family. I think we in Indian society make a big deal about marriage, and I would like to say that it is a natural process in anyone’s life. Will you ask a guy to dress a certain way after marriage? Like 'Office tum bilkul chandni wala kam pehen ke jana (Wear the most shimmery outfit to your office)'. No, right? Times have changed, and everyone does whatever they like."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

Rakul Preet and Jackky's wedding on February 21 in Goa was one for the books. From the bride's beautiful entry to the couple's intimate haldi celebration and lots of dancing in between, this celebrity wedding was straight out of a fairytale. Apart from their official wedding photos, Rakul Preet and Jackky shared their wedding video that encapsulated the essence of all their fun and special wedding festivities.

From the pheras at sunset to the Anand Karaj ceremony in the morning, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding day looked beautiful. Their families joined them during the pheras. The bride and groom as well as their families were all dressed in shades of pink, golden and cream.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rakul Preet, Jackky wore Tarun Tahiliani for their wedding. Several celebs, such as Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput, joined the couple at ITC Grand South Goa for the wedding.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place