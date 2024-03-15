 Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani party with Ed Sheeran at Kapil Sharma's bash. See pics | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani party with Ed Sheeran at Kapil Sharma's bash. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 15, 2024 02:32 PM IST

Kapil Sharma hosted a bash for English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in Mumbai ahead of his concert. Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and many celebs attended.

Ed Sheeran is having a blast ever since his landed in Mumbai a couple of days ago. The English singer-songwriter, who is all geared up for his concert at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds on Match 16, received a warm welcome by Bollywood celebrities. He recently partied with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan and other B-town celebrities. On Thursday, actor and standup comedian Kapil Sharma also hosted a special party for international music icon, which was attended by many other celebs. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shows Ed Sheeran how to pull off hisn iconic move. Watch)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani attended Kapil Sharma's grand bash for Ed Sheeran.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani attended Kapil Sharma's grand bash for Ed Sheeran.

Celebs at Kapil Sharma's grand bash for Ed Sheeran

Ed exuded charm and charisma as she rocked his casual look donning a white T-shirt and black trousers. Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani attended Kapil's party to meet Ed on his India visit. While Rakul Preet looked ethereal in an orange dress, Jackky wore a white T-shirt paired with black jeans.

Rakul Preet shared a picture with Jackky alongside Ed on Instagram Stories and wrote, ‘What a warm guy’. Kapil also posed with the singer at the party. The actor-comedian played the perfect host as he was accompanied with his wife Ginni Chatrath. While Kapil opted for a white blazer teamed with black shirt and blue trousers, Ginni looked graceful in a long black dress.

Munawar Faruqui's sweet post for Ed and Kapil

Actor Archana Puran Singh slayed in a black blazer, matching pants paired with white shirt. She came along with her son Ayushmaan Sethi. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was also among the attendees as he posted a picture with Kapil and Ed on Instagram. He captioned his post as, “Comedy, music and us (red heart emoji). Great meeting two masters of both the art forms…” Munawar wore a black kurta as he partied with Kapil and Ed.

Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture with Ed Sheeran on her Instagram stories.
Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture with Ed Sheeran on her Instagram stories.

Ed Sheeran heaps praise on Indian hospitality

Ed recently spoke about his India tour in an interaction with India Today and said, “I really feel the love here, in India. Sometimes you can play in places and people can be very subdued. Like, even if they are feeling the vibe inside them, you can never read how people feel. I have played in certain countries where people have a subdued reaction, but here, in India, it’s a vibrant country. People are so excited! I have the same personality, so I like that.”

