 Munawar Faruqui poses with Ed Sheeran and Kapil Sharma, says ‘comedy, music, and…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Munawar Faruqui poses with Ed Sheeran and Kapil Sharma, says ‘comedy, music, and…’

Munawar Faruqui poses with Ed Sheeran and Kapil Sharma, says ‘comedy, music, and…’

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 15, 2024 11:59 AM IST

After Munawar Faruqui shared pictures of himself with Ed Sheeran and Kapil Sharma, an Instagram user wrote, “2024 is literally made for seeing unexpected duos.”

Ed Sheeran is in Mumbai as part of his The +–=÷× (Mathematics) Tour. He has since been meeting several celebrities. Sheeran shared a video of him recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose with King Khan himself, as the title track of Om Shanti Om played in the background. As per reports, the British singer-songwriter recently attended a party hosted by Comedian Kapil Sharma. Several others, including Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Pooran Singh and Munawar Faruqui, were at the event too. Later, Munawar Faruqui took to Instagram to treat fans with the photos from the party.

Ed Sheeran (left) and Munawar Faruqui (right) as they pose for a picture. (Instagram/@munawar.faruqui)
Ed Sheeran (left) and Munawar Faruqui (right) as they pose for a picture. (Instagram/@munawar.faruqui)

Read| Ed Sheeran opens up about his love for India: ‘RRR is mental, it's incredible’

“Comedy, music and us,” wrote Munawar Faruqui while sharing pictures on Instagram. He added, “Great meeting two masters of both art forms.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The first picture shows Faruqui posing for a picture with Kapil Sharma. While Sharma chose to wear a black shirt, black pants and a white blazer for the occasion, Faruqui wore a black kurta pyjama.

The next picture shows Faruqui and Ed Sheeran, both smiling for the camera as they pose for a photo together. Ed Sheeran wore a white T-shirt with black pants for the occasion.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Munawar Faruqui below:

Faruqui shared the pictures a few hours ago on Instagram. They have since collected over 8.6 lakh likes and the numbers are still increasing. A few even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Ed Sheeran is back in India and Bollywood has claimed him again: Singer dances to Butta Bomma with Armaan Malik. Watch

Check out a few reactions to these pictures here:

“Munawar with OG’s,” posted an individual.

Another added, “2024 is literally made for seeing unexpected duos.”

“Legend with another legend,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “So beautiful,” while a fifth shared, “Wow.”

“Two comedy legends in one frame,” expressed a sixth.

What are your thoughts on these pictures shared by Munawar Faruqui with Ed Sheeran and Kapil Sharma?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On