Munawar Faruqui poses with Ed Sheeran and Kapil Sharma, says ‘comedy, music, and…’

Ed Sheeran is in Mumbai as part of his The +–=÷× (Mathematics) Tour. He has since been meeting several celebrities. Sheeran shared a video of him recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose with King Khan himself, as the title track of Om Shanti Om played in the background. As per reports, the British singer-songwriter recently attended a party hosted by Comedian Kapil Sharma. Several others, including Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Pooran Singh and Munawar Faruqui, were at the event too. Later, Munawar Faruqui took to Instagram to treat fans with the photos from the party. Ed Sheeran (left) and Munawar Faruqui (right) as they pose for a picture. (Instagram/@munawar.faruqui)

“Comedy, music and us,” wrote Munawar Faruqui while sharing pictures on Instagram. He added, “Great meeting two masters of both art forms.”

The first picture shows Faruqui posing for a picture with Kapil Sharma. While Sharma chose to wear a black shirt, black pants and a white blazer for the occasion, Faruqui wore a black kurta pyjama.

The next picture shows Faruqui and Ed Sheeran, both smiling for the camera as they pose for a photo together. Ed Sheeran wore a white T-shirt with black pants for the occasion.

Faruqui shared the pictures a few hours ago on Instagram. They have since collected over 8.6 lakh likes and the numbers are still increasing. A few even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Munawar with OG’s,” posted an individual.

Another added, “2024 is literally made for seeing unexpected duos.”

“Legend with another legend,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “So beautiful,” while a fifth shared, “Wow.”

“Two comedy legends in one frame,” expressed a sixth.

