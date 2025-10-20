Shilpa Shetty uses this unique technique to make rangoli, teases sister Shamita Shetty for doing it the traditional way

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty gave a glimpse as they began their Diwali preparations. Taking to Instagram, they shared a video of doing rangoli. While Shamita Shetty made the rangoli the traditional way, Shilpa used a unique technique. Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty shared a video doing rangoli.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty get into Diwali prep mode

The video began with Shamita making a lotus with colours using her hand outside the door of their home. Shilpa, who sat next to her, pointed at Shamita and made a face. She then showed how she does a quick rangoli.

The actor took a designed cutout, poured the colour on it and tapped it on the floor. Shilpa repeated the moves and made her rangoli. They decorated the entrance of the house with lamps and flowers. The video ended with the duo wishing their fans and followers a Happy Diwali.

Fans react to Shilpa's video

Sharing the video, they captioned the post, "Rangoli time #colour #diwali #rangoli #sister #love #celebration." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "That's how festivals should be celebrated in the traditional way." A comment read, "Shamita, you are adorable, and Shilpa, you are OG. Lots of love and happy Diwali." "Inspirational siblings," a person wrote.

About Diwali

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights," it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

About Shilpa's projects

Fans will see Shilpa next in KD: The Devil, an action drama film directed by Prem. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.

KD-The Devil will release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bengaluru. Shilpa is currently seen as a judge on the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 5.