Shilpa Shirodkar recalls being labelled ‘panauti’ after her first 2 films were shelved: ‘Whenever I signed a big film…’

Not every actor finds an easy path into the film industry, and Shilpa Shirodkar’s early years in Bollywood were marked by setbacks and harsh labels. In an interview with Zoom, the actor, best known for her roles in Kishen Kanhaiya and Hum, spoke candidly about being labelled jinxed after two of her initial projects fell through before they could go on floors. (Also Read: Shilpa Shirodkar reveals looking for work before Bigg Boss 18: But people were not ready to even meet me) Shilpa Shirodkar recalls being called panauti after her films failed.

Shilpa Shirodkar recalls dream debut getting shelved

Shilpa recalled what was meant to be a dream launch in 1986 with filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak’s Sautan Ki Beti, which never saw the light. “On the 9th of August, I did my Mahurat at Filmalaya Studios. It was one of the biggest launch pads. Sawan ji was making Sautan Ki Beti, and I was playing the title role. It couldn't have been bigger than that. But two years later, nothing had happened. Sawan ji said, ‘I’m not making the film. If you get something from outside, take it,” she shared.

Following that, her mother reached out to photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha, who connected her with Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor for a film. She said that Boney’s father liked her and promised to cast her opposite Sanjay Kapoor in a film called Jungle. But they dropped that idea and decided to make Prem instead, and she didn’t fit the role. That film also slipped out of her hands.

Shilpa recalled people calling her a panauti

Shilpa added that industry insiders began gossiping about her string of missed opportunities, following which a well-wisher approached Mithun Chakraborty. “He said, ‘Dada, this girl’s two films have been shelved and now the industry is calling her all sorts of names—please launch her.’ They said I was jinxed, a panauti. Whenever I signed a big film, it got shelved. But if you have strong family support, these things don’t matter.”

Eventually, Shilpa made her acting debut in Ramesh Sippy’s Bhrashtachar in 1989, starring alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha, where she portrayed a blind girl. The film earned her recognition, and she soon appeared in hits like Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Trinetra (1991), and Hum (1991). Her filmography went on to include notable titles such as Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Pehchaan, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, and Mrityudand.