Shilpa Shirodkar reveals she is not shy to ask for work: ‘Main sabko bolti hoon ki bhai mujhe…’

After a brief hiatus, Shilpa Shirodkar has stepped back into the spotlight with renewed energy, and she’s not holding back. The actor has made it clear that she’s hungry for more work and has no hesitation in reaching out to people to seek work. Shilpa Shirodkar came back into the spotlight with Bigg Boss 18.

Shilpa Shirodkar not shy to ask for work In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Shilpa spoke candidly about her professional journey, sharing that she remains deeply committed to her work and is looking forward to taking on more projects in the future.

When asked what's next for her professionally, Shilpa mentioned, “Meri film Jatadhara release hui November mein, which didn’t do very well (My film Jatadhara was released in November last year, which didn’t do very well). But there’s this other project, I’m doing a web series. I’m doing another film, and I’m waiting for its official announcement to come out. So, yes, touchwood, by the grace of God, I’m busy till the end of the year."

During the conversation, Shilpa was also asked about the importance of networking in the industry and whether she approaches people for work. Responding candidly, the actor admitted that it is a necessary part of the profession, adding that she does not hesitate to reach out and ask for work when needed.

The actor mentioned that whenever she meets someone or has a contact, she isn’t shy about asking for work. She said, “Agar mere paas kisika number hai ya main kisiko miloon toh main sabko bolti hoon ki bhai mujhe kaam chahiye toh kuch acha hoga toh dedo… There is no harm. Agar kaam chaiyeh aur agar koi dilwa sakta hai or can do something for you, toh that person should at least know na."

It translates to, “If I have someone’s number or happen to meet someone, I tell them openly that I’m looking for work – if there’s something good, they should consider me. There’s no harm in that. If you want to work and someone can help you or do something for you, then at least that person should know.”