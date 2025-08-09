Sholay to re-release in 4K restored version on 50th anniversary, but only overseas; desi fans miffed

Sholay, arguably the most iconic and biggest film in the history of Indian cinema, is completing 50 years of release next week. The Ramesh Sippy film is widely considered one of the greatest Hindi films ever made, and to mark its golden jubilee, the Film Heritage Foundation has restored the film in a 4K version, which will be getting a limited screening. However, the screening will take place only in Toronto, which has left desi fans miffed. Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra played Jai and Veeru, respectively, in Sholay.

Sholay to screen at TIFF 2025

On Friday, the Film Heritage Foundation took to social media to announce the North American premiere of the restored version of Sholay. Sharing a poster of the film, the organisation wrote alongside, “Indian cinematic epic ‘Sholay’ (1975), directed by Ramesh Sippy, celebrates 50 years with the North American Premiere of the restored version at the 50th edition of the TIFF Toronto International Film Festival! This special screening will take place on September 6, 2025, at a gala event at the 1800-seater Roy Thomson Hall befitting the legendary status of the film.”

The Film Heritage Foundation, in association with Sippy Films Pvt. Ltd, the producers of Sholay, has restored the film in 4K.

Fans demand India release

However, in the comments section, fans had only one question: "When is it releasing in India?" Sholay is completing 50 years of release on 15 August, and so far, neither the producers nor the FFI have announced any plans to re-release this restored version of the film in theatres. In 2005, when Sholay had completed 30 years, a 70mm restored version was re-released in theatres and did well at the box office.

One fan wrote in the comments section: "Please bring it to Regal. I saw it as a child at the now-defunct Strand Theatre in Colaba." Another added, "I hope FHF partners with PVR-INOX/Cinepolis to have a countrywide release in India! Sholay is a masterpiece that ought to be seen by everyone in all its glory!" One fan complained, "India awaits a countrywide release! Ramesh Sippy sir should have a gala premiere at the New Excelsior, Mumbai, where it originally premiered in 1975."

About Sholay

Sholay, a 'curry western' in the style of the cowboy films of Hollywood, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Hema Malini. The film broke all box office records to become the highest-grossing Indian film upon release in 1975. While it lost that record a decade later, Sholay still remains the most-watched Indian film ever with over 25 crore footfalls globally.