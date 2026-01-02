Shraddha Kapoor appears distressed, asks paparazzi to stop filming during hospital visit with father Shakti Kapoor

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor sparked concern among fans after she was spotted visiting a Mumbai hospital with her father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, on Friday. Several videos from the visit quickly went viral on social media, showing Shraddha visibly uncomfortable after noticing paparazzi filming the duo. Shraddha Kapoor and her father Shakti Kapoor were spotted at a Mumbai hospital, raising concerns.

Shraddha visits the hospital

In the circulating clips, Shraddha is seen stepping out of the hospital dressed in a floral shirt and baggy pants, carefully escorting her 73-year-old father to their car and helping him settle in. As she prepared to get into the vehicle, the actress noticed photographers recording them and was seen gesturing “no, no” with her finger, politely requesting them to stop. Both Shraddha and Shakti Kapoor were wearing face masks during the visit.

As of now, the reason behind their hospital visit remains undisclosed.

Shraddha's earlier injury

The sighting comes weeks after Shraddha sustained an injury while shooting for her upcoming film Eetha in November 2025. The actress reportedly fractured her left foot during a Lavani dance sequence while filming in Aundhewadi near Nashik. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film sees Shraddha portraying Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a legendary Lavani performer.

Addressing fans about her injury on 23 November, Shraddha had kept spirits high, joking about her condition. “Terminator ki tarah ghoom rahi hoon. Muscle tear hai. Theek ho jaayega. Bas thoda rest karna hai, but I’ll be absolutely fine,” she had said.

While Eetha is yet to be officially announced, anticipation around the project remains high.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank (2024), which reunited her with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The horror-comedy sequel went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, further cementing her box office success.