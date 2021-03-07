Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor attends rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash, Ranveer Singh also spotted, see pictures
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor attends rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash, Ranveer Singh also spotted, see pictures

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the birthday bash of her rumoured boyfriend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. See pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Actor Shraddha Kapoor attended the birthday bash of her rumoured boyfriend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha, on Saturday. Also seen at his bash was actor Ranveer Singh.

Shraddha looked chic in a lime green dress. She paired it with high heels and a black face mask. The duo was later spotted leaving the venue together in the same car.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha together. (Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer turned up for the party looking flamboyant in a green, orange and black jacket. He was seen flashing a thumbs-up sign to the waiting photographers.

Shraddha Kapoor at the bash.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend shares pic of the duo from a 'night in Pataudi'

“Shooting in Mumbai”, Akshay Kumar denies any plans to attend BJP rally in Kolkata today

Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi and Jay find support in Ankita

Karan Johar's daughter Roohi turns 'mummy' for brother Yash, watch video

Rohan was in the news recently when he was spotted attending the pre-wedding functions of Shraddha's cousin, Priyaank Sharma, in the Maldives recently. There has been a fair deal of buzz around the rumoured couple since Varun Dhawan's wedding in January this year. Soon after his wedding, acknowledging congratulatory message from Rohan, Varun had dropped the hint that the couple could be next in line to marry.

Ranveer Singh and birthday boy Rohan Shrestha at the venue.

Also read: Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster children: ‘It pains us’

Rohan had written as his Instagram Story: “Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” Reposting it, Varun had replied, "I truly am. Hope you are ready."

Addressing the rumours, Shraddha's dad actor Shakti Kapoor had told ETimes, "Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other." Rohan's father also gave his seal of approval to the rumoured relationship recently.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shraddha kapoor rohan shrestha

Related Stories

bollywood

Rohan Shrestha’s father approves of Shraddha Kapoor: ‘If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything’

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:20 PM IST
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha joins her birthday celebrations, Shreya Ghosal expecting first child

PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:23 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP