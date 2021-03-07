Shraddha Kapoor attends rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash, Ranveer Singh also spotted, see pictures

Actor Shraddha Kapoor attended the birthday bash of her rumoured boyfriend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha, on Saturday. Also seen at his bash was actor Ranveer Singh.

Shraddha looked chic in a lime green dress. She paired it with high heels and a black face mask. The duo was later spotted leaving the venue together in the same car.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha together. (Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer turned up for the party looking flamboyant in a green, orange and black jacket. He was seen flashing a thumbs-up sign to the waiting photographers.

Shraddha Kapoor at the bash.

Rohan was in the news recently when he was spotted attending the pre-wedding functions of Shraddha's cousin, Priyaank Sharma, in the Maldives recently. There has been a fair deal of buzz around the rumoured couple since Varun Dhawan's wedding in January this year. Soon after his wedding, acknowledging congratulatory message from Rohan, Varun had dropped the hint that the couple could be next in line to marry.

Ranveer Singh and birthday boy Rohan Shrestha at the venue.

Rohan had written as his Instagram Story: “Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” Reposting it, Varun had replied, "I truly am. Hope you are ready."

Addressing the rumours, Shraddha's dad actor Shakti Kapoor had told ETimes, "Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other." Rohan's father also gave his seal of approval to the rumoured relationship recently.

