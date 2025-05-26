‘Bhajji Khana’: Shraddha Kapoor has the sweetest reaction as she gets clicked in Mumbai rains

As monsoons hit Mumbai city early, what's on actor Shraddha Kapoor's mind? The Ok Jaanu actor was caught by paparazzi, earlier in the day, and she had the sweetest interaction with them. The photographers wished Shraddha, 'Happy Monsoon' and the actor replied by asking them to indulge in some delectable 'bhajji' (fritters). Shraddha Kapoor asked paps to enjoy Mumbai rains with some delectable 'bhajji'.

Shraddha's cute interaction with paps

On Monday, when the city was being lashed by heavy rains, Shraddha was out and about. In a video which surfaced online, the actor was photographed rocking cool casuals. The 38-year-old star wore a black top with black pants and accessorised the look with a large yellow ethnic bag.

She looked radiant in her no-makeup look and flashed her beautiful smile for the cameras. As she was about to enter her car, a photographer sweetly wished her 'Happy Monsoon,' and the actor couldn't help but give a big smile and suggest enjoying some fritters in this beautiful weather. "Bhajji Khana (eat fritters)," Shraddha said. Watch the video.

Shraddha's fans couldn't stop gushing over their favourite star. One fan wrote, "Cute as ever". Another fan commented, "Nation's Crush since 2016 Shraddha Kapoor". A third one commented, “Shraddha Kapoor is pookie”. A fourth one wrote, “My Queen.”

Shraddha's latest projects

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2 opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Actors Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar also made special cameos in the film. It was the highest grossing Hindi film of 2024.

Recently, the makers of the Stree franchise announced the release date for the third instalment of the horror-comedy film. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is slated to hit the theaters on 13 August 2027.