Did Shraddha Kapoor quit Rahi Anil Barve’s film after she was refused 17 crore fee? Director responds

Several reports suggest that Shraddha Kapoor has parted ways with Rahi Anil Barve's thriller film after the makers refused to pay her ₹17 crore fee. The director, as per a PeepingMoon report, has come forward to address the rumours and asked fans not to believe speculation about the project without confirming or denying Shraddha's exit. Also read: Shraddha Kapoor teases Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik over his ‘chudail’ comment; he apologises: ‘Darr lagraha hai’ Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2 opposite RajKummar Rao.

What do we know about the buzz

Shraddha is said to be a part of a thriller helmed by Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Ekta Kapoor. However, on Monday, several reports on social media claimed that the actor has left the project due to a fee issue. As per the report, Shraddha allegedly demanded a fee of ₹17 crore plus a share of the film’s profits, and the makers felt the amount was too high. That led to a difference, following which Shraddha exited the project.

The report also claimed that the producers have started the process of recasting the lead role and have initiated talks with other actors.

Director issues a clarification

Later, Rahi came forward to set the record straight. While he didn’t specifically mention Shraddha's exit, he asked people not to believe in the rumours around the project. “Please don’t believe any of the rumours currently floating all over the media. We’ll be making an official announcement at the right time. Thank you,” Rahi wrote on his social media along with a note.

In the note, which is posted on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Rahi stressed on the same message again, saying they will make an official announcement at the right time. Not much is known about the project or the plot at the moment.

About Shraddha

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2 opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Actors Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar also made special cameos in the film. Recently, the makers of the Stree franchise announced the release date for the third instalment of this horror-comedy film. Amar directed the film, which is slated for release on August 13, 2027.