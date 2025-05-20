Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Did Shraddha Kapoor quit Rahi Anil Barve’s film after she was refused 17 crore fee? Director responds

BySugandha Rawal
May 20, 2025 08:47 AM IST

Shraddha Kapoor is said to be a part of a thriller helmed by Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Several reports suggest that Shraddha Kapoor has parted ways with Rahi Anil Barve's thriller film after the makers refused to pay her 17 crore fee. The director, as per a PeepingMoon report, has come forward to address the rumours and asked fans not to believe speculation about the project without confirming or denying Shraddha's exit. Also read: Shraddha Kapoor teases Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik over his ‘chudail’ comment; he apologises: ‘Darr lagraha hai’

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2 opposite RajKummar Rao.
Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2 opposite RajKummar Rao.

What do we know about the buzz

Shraddha is said to be a part of a thriller helmed by Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Ekta Kapoor. However, on Monday, several reports on social media claimed that the actor has left the project due to a fee issue. As per the report, Shraddha allegedly demanded a fee of 17 crore plus a share of the film’s profits, and the makers felt the amount was too high. That led to a difference, following which Shraddha exited the project.

The report also claimed that the producers have started the process of recasting the lead role and have initiated talks with other actors.

Director issues a clarification

Later, Rahi came forward to set the record straight. While he didn’t specifically mention Shraddha's exit, he asked people not to believe in the rumours around the project. “Please don’t believe any of the rumours currently floating all over the media. We’ll be making an official announcement at the right time. Thank you,” Rahi wrote on his social media along with a note.

In the note, which is posted on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Rahi stressed on the same message again, saying they will make an official announcement at the right time. Not much is known about the project or the plot at the moment.

 

About Shraddha

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2 opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Actors Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar also made special cameos in the film. Recently, the makers of the Stree franchise announced the release date for the third instalment of this horror-comedy film. Amar directed the film, which is slated for release on August 13, 2027.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Did Shraddha Kapoor quit Rahi Anil Barve’s film after she was refused 17 crore fee? Director responds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On