Shraddha Kapoor posts a very honest work experience information on LinkedIn, internet can't stop laughing

It seems the drama around Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn account has been sorted. Last month, the actor had appealed to the social media platform saying her account had been flagged as fake. But now, connections and users of the platform can finally see Shraddha's account. A screengrab of the same has now been shared on other apps, with many laughing at Shraddha's rather funny work experience column. Shraddha Kapoor has recently joined LinkedIn.

Shraddha already has over 50K followers on LinkedIn, within a week of joining the platform. She has been actively posting on the platform, too, saying she wants to 'sharing my entrepreneurial journey'. Her work experience lists her as the co-founder of Palmonas, the retail luxury goods and jewellery brand she onboarded last year. Then, there is also a column that describes her as a self-employed actor since 2009 (the year she debuted in Bollywood with Teen Patti).

However, it was the two work experiences after that, which drew the attention of social media users. Shraddha listed the part-time jobs she did in Boston while she studied at Boston University. From January-March 2006, Shraddha said she worked as 'sandwich maker' at Einstein Bros Bagels, adding "made bagels, really good ones". Before that, from Oct-Dec 2005, Shraddha worked as a barista at Starbucks. "I was the worst and slowest barista in Boston. I want to find all the customers and apologise," the actor added.

The internet reacts

The screengrab was shared on Reddit, where one person wrote, "Isko bhi US mein part time side income ke liye kamana pada (Even she had to earn side income through a part time job in the US) 😞 struggle is real." Another quipped, "Looks like the struggle was more for the Barista customers." Another comment read: "Her descriptions for barista and bagel maker are cute!"

Shraddha studied Psychology at the University of Boston in 2005-06, before dropping out when she was offered her first film, Teen Patti. The film, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Ben Kingsley, released in 2009 but was a box office dud. Shraddha found her breakthrough with Aashiqui 2 in 2011.

Last month, after Shraddha joined LinkedIn, she said that her account was flagged as fake. The 38-year-old actor shared an Instagram Story and wrote, "Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I’m not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it’s fake. Can someone please help me? Account is made, premium and verified but no one else can see it. Want to start, getting an account itself has become a journey."

Shraddha's recent work

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2, the blockbuster horror comedy, which emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. The actor worked in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar before this, which was also a success at the box office.