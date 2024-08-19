Shraddha Kapoor recalls how she proposed to Varun Dhawan once, he rejected her: ‘Mujhe ladkiyan nahi pasand’

Shraddha shares her romantic proposal as a kid

Shraddha said in the interview, “Bohot purani kahani hai. Logo ko pata hai ye. Varun ne mera proposal reject kiya tha. It is very funny. Hum humare dads ke shoot pe gaye the. Mujhe bachpan me Varun pe chhota sa crush tha. Hum mountain top pe gaye, waha pe khelte khelte gaye. Maine bola, ‘Main ek baat bolungi Varun, main ulta bolungi to aap uska meaning samajh jaana.’ Maine bola, ‘You love I.’ Usne bola, ‘Mujhe ladkiyan pasand nahi hain.' Aur wo bhaag ke chala gaya fir (It's an old story that a lot of people already know about. Varun rejected my proposal. It's funny to think about. We had joined our dad during one of their shoots. As a kid, I had a small crush on Varun. While we were playing, we reached the top of a mountain. I said, ‘Varun, I will say something in a reverse way and you’ll have to figure it out.’ So I said, ‘You love I.’ He replied, ‘I don’t like girls.’ Then he ran away).”

Shraddha's acting collaborations with Varun Dhawan

Shraddha and Varun have starred in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, both directed by Remo D'Souza. Since then, they have shared screen space in Stree 2, and fans have been hoping for a crossover between Bhediya and Stree. Their chemistry in the promotional romantic track "Khoobsurat" from the horror-comedy film is also being praised.

About Stree 2

Shraddha's Stree 2 also features Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and others in pivotal characters. The movie also has special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Akshay Kumar.

Stree 2 released on August 15.