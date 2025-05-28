Shreya Dhanwanthary on Mumbai's waterlogging woes after heavy rains: 'Is this not more offensive than a joke in habitat’

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary has expressed her frustration over the waterlogging issue in Mumbai following heavy rainfall. She took to Instagram to take a swipe at the city's infrastructure and governance. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri angry over waterlogging woes of Mumbai amid heavy rains: ‘India’s pathetic urbanisation is a scam’ Shreya shared a note on her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of a waterlogged road.

Seemingly referencing the controversy around standup comedian Kunal Kamra and India's Got Latent, she wondered how jokes and words are more offensive than this.

Shreya Dhanwanthary slams civic authorities

Shreya vented her frustration on Instagram about Mumbai's waterlogging woes amidst the heavy rainfall. Shreya shared a note on her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of a waterlogged road.

“Dear government, is this not more offensive than some joke said in some habitat? Tell me. The fact that our roads, our drainage and our infrastructure is the biggest offensive joke, but no one is coming (to) break anything? Now this is okay? Monsoon hasn't even arrived yet and we are CRIPPLED! Mumbai could handle 1000 mm of rain before it flooded in 2005,” Shreya shared.

She added, “Now we can't handle 100mm!!! Jokes and words are so offensive that you file FIRs and demand an apology? Where is our apology now? What are you going to blame now? Who are we going file FIRs against when someone like Brij Bhushan gets acquitted?! Oh what a ridiculous joke we live in”.

Her Insta story.

Through her post, Shreya referenced the recent controversies surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra, whose performance led to the vandalism of the Habitat Comedy Club, as well as the backlash faced by Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for their comments on India's Got Latent.

Shreya made her debut with the 2009 Telugu film Josh. She made her Bollywood debut with Why Cheat India 10 years later in 2019. Her breakthrough came with Hansal Mehta's 2020 financial thriller show Scam 1992.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai

A day after the India Meteorological Department declared the onset of the monsoon, the city received the highest one-day rainfall in May since 2021, when the extremely severe cyclonic storm, Cyclone Tauktae, which was said to be the worst cyclone in the last four decades, brushed passed the city.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Tuesday, the city baseline weather station in Santacruz recorded 144 mm of rain while Colaba recorded 161.9 mm. Both weather stations recorded the highest rainfall in 24 hours since 2021 and the second highest in the last decade. The India Meteorological Department forecast a "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain" for the financial capital on Wednesday (May 28).