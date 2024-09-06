Shreya Dhanwanthary says buying house in Mumbai is a ‘scam’

Shreya Dhanwanthary has spoken for a lot of Mumbaikars when she expressed her frustration towards the rising real estate prices in the city. The actor, best known for playing journalist Sucheta Dalal in Scam 1992, said buying a house in Mumbai is a “scam” and a “foolish and stupidly expensive dream.” (Also Read: Shreya Dhanwanthary says she was 'almost homeless, stayed hungry' during days of struggle before signing her first film) Shreya Dhanwanthary says buying a house in Mumbai is a scam

What Shreya said

The actor took to her X handle on Friday and wrote, “I’m gonna say it: I think buying a house in Mumbai is… a scam. And I hate that I still want to fulfil that very foolish and very stupidly expensive dream.”

Internet reacts

Several X users echoed her frustration. One of them commented, “Don’t fall into that trap, just rent.” “It’s same for all the MNC locations (Not just Mumbai),” wrote another. “Trouble is, the alternative is not always good. I avoided it for a long time, managed quite well, and financially it made a lot of sense, but eventually caved in,” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “Millions of people fall prey to this scam. Welcome to the group.”

A user also said, “I know of a friend who shifted to Bangalore just to fulfill that dream. They bought the house in Uru.” “Im sure its no big deal for celebs like you…I cant i magine how commoners manage to buy one,” wrote a user. Another commented, “You mean scam 2024..?”

A couple of years ago, Shreya talked to Curly Tales about how she faced a dire financial crunch before signing her first film. "Don't ask me how I did it. I don't know how I did it. I don't know how I stayed here, how I continued staying here...not having the money, to almost being homeless, to stay hungry for a long time. I don't know how I did it, some sort of psychosis for sure," she said.

Shreya made her debut with the 2009 Telugu film Josh. She made her Bollywood debut with Why Cheat India 10 years later in 2019. Her breakthrough came with Hansal Mehta's 2020 financial thriller show Scam 1992. She'll be next seen in the films Adbhut and Naushikhiye.