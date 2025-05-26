Vivek Agnihotri angry over waterlogging woes of Mumbai amid heavy rains: ‘India’s pathetic urbanisation is a scam’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is fed up with Mumbai's recurring waterlogging woes, which became visible after the city's first heavy downpour of the season. He slammed the civic infrastructure and governance, branding it a scam. Also read: Mumbai rain triggers waterlogging; IMD issues red alert, 60 kmph wind warning Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to share his views.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri gets angry

The filmmaker on Monday took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his anger over the issue of waterlogging in Mumbai. He shared a video of Mumbai's upscale Napean Sea Road facing the issue, and called out the country's urban planning and governance.

Sharing the video, Vivek wrote, “Nepean Sea Road, home to India’s top billionaires, top ministers & officials chokes in one shower”.

He added, “So do Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities, year after year. India’s pathetic urbanisation is a scam wrapped in a sham. Poor ordinary citizens.. but who cares?”

Vivek's post coincides with Mumbai's first heavy downpour of the season, which brought the city to a standstill with severe waterlogging plaguing several areas.

His tweet.

Social media users resonated with Vivek and took to the comment section to express their views. One wrote, “Really bad”, with another fuming, “There is zero town planning and all planning happens in isolation”.

“India needs to spend major on city infrastructure,” one comment read. Another social media user wrote, “Hope that people like you who raises voices will help”.

“If this is the condition of VIP areas, what can we expect for the rest of the country? Urban planning has become a complete joke,” shared one.

IMD issues ‘red alert’ for Mumbai

With the early onset of the southwest monsoon, the India Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts for several parts of Maharashtra, other cities across India. Mumbai, Kerala, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu have all been receiving rainfall in the past couple of days.

The southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on Monday, a day after its earliest arrival over Maharashtra in 35 years. The weather department on Monday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, which it later upgraded to orange and then pushed to red alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds. Several videos of waterlogging and flooding in multiple areas of Mumbai have surfaced on social media.