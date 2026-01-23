Shreya Ghoshal roped in for special song by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for new film tableau in Republic Day parade| Exclusive

This year, the Republic Day parade will see a special tableau from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) dedicated to Indian cinema. As reported earlier, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been tasked with designing the tableau. HT has exclusively learnt that the filmmaker has conceptualised the theme ‘Bharat Gatha’, and roped in Shreya Ghoshal for a specially-composed song. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has roped in Shreya Ghoshal for a special song for Indian cinema's first-ever Republic Day tableau.

Shreya Ghoshal and Bhansali come together for Republic Day tableau This tableau marks the first time an Indian filmmaker will represent Indian cinema at the nation’s most prestigious ceremonial event. Sources tell us that as part of bringing his Bharat Gatha vision to life, Bhansali has brought in Shreya Ghoshal. The singer, who has collaborated with Bhansali multiple times in the past, will render a specially composed song that will play alongside the tableau as it moves down Kartavya Path on January 26.

“Shreya Ghoshal has rendered a specially composed song for Bharat Gatha, the Republic Day tableau conceptualised by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Music has always been integral to Bhansali’s storytelling, and whenever he and Shreya come together, the result carries a rare emotional depth. Their collaboration has consistently created moments that stay with audiences, and this time, that musical magic will unfold on Kartavya Path, becoming a part of the Republic Day Parade itself,” a source close to the development tells us.

The tableau reflects Indian cinema's place in pop culture According to the source, the tableau has been designed keeping in mind the I&B Ministry’s vision of presenting Indian cinema not merely as entertainment, but as an extension of India’s civilisational storytelling legacy.

Shreya Ghoshal famously sang her first song - Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka - in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 film Devdas, when she was just 20 years old. The film won her a National Award. Since then, Shreya has sung for soundtracks composed by Bhansali as well, notably Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.