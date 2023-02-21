Shreyas Talpade apologises to Kriti Sanon as she mistakes fake Twitter account for him, fans react 'why saying sorry'

Actor Shreyas Talpade took to his Twitter handle and apologised to Kriti Sanon who recently mistook a fake account for him. It happened on Tuesday when account with same name as Shreyas, praised Kriti for her performance in Shehzada. The film pairs Kriti with Kartik Aaryan and released on February 17. Also read: Shreyas Talpade apologises for old video from Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal

Tagging both Kriti and Kartik, the fake account on the micro-blogging site wrote, “Just saw #shehzada.. @TheAaryanKartik take a bow my friend... and @kritisanon is next madhubala of this country.” Responding to the post, Kriti Sanon who fell for it, wrote back in a now-deleted post, “Wow! Those shoes are too big to fit.. but thank you for such a lovely compliment.”

Kriti Sanon responded to a profile who pretended to be Shreyas Talpade on Twitter.

Soon after Kriti shared the post, fans quickly pointed out that the user was impersonating Shreyas. Hours later, Shreyas urged Twitter to look into the matter. He said, “Dear @kritisanon, I am so sorry a tweet was sent to you via a fake account under my name. Will take it up with @verified @TwitterSupport and block the imposter immediately. That aside...sending you love and luck for Shehzada.”

“@TwitterSupport @verified request you to PLEASE look into this. This account has appeared again within 15 days timeframe even after reporting them. It's just silly and misleads people. The account is @ShreyasTalpade,” added the Golmaal actor.

While Kriti has not yet responded to the tweet, Twitter users were left confused to see Shreyas apologising. One of them commented, “@elonmusk should say sorry." “Stop apologising man you are a good person and beautiful actor,” added another one. Someone else also said, “Y saying sorry. She was celebrity, As an actress she has to be very careful while saying the answer. This is the result of taking the rope as soon as I heard that the bull had birth. This happens to those who fall head over heels when they hear praise.”

Many similar confusions are arising on the platform ever since Twitter Blue has been under operation to get accounts verified in exchange for money. It has led to an increasing amount of impersonators and fake profiles, as per some tweets.

