Shreyas Talpade reacts to death rumours: ‘It’s disheartening to see humour that can disrupt our lives'

Recently, a social media post claiming Shreyas Talpade's death emerged on social media, and was widely shared. Now, the actor has quashed the death hoax, assuring his well-wishers that he is alive, happy, and healthy. Also read: My recovery still in progress: Shreyas Talpade on resuming work after heart attack Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack in 2023.

The actor took to Instagram to share a note, wherein he slammed trolls for using humour to hurt him and hurt the feelings of his close ones.

Shreyas dismisses the rumours

Sharing his disappointment on the rumours, Shreyas wrote, “Dear All, I want to assure everyone that I am ALIVE, HAPPY, and HEALTHY. I’ve become aware of a viral post claiming m demise”.

“While I understand that humour has its place, when it’s misused, it can cause real harm. What may have started as a joke by someone, is now creating unnecessary worry and playing with the emotions of those who care about me, especially my family,” he added.

Calls out the trolls

The actor, who will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, was photographed attending the trailer launch event in Mumbai.

He said the fake news left his daughter worried. Shreyas, who suffered a heart attack in 2023, shared, “My little daughter, who goes to school every day, is already anxious about my well-being, constantly asking questions and seeking reassurance. This false news only deepens her fears, forcing her to confront more questions from her peers and teachers, stirring up emotions that we’ve been trying to manage as a family”.

“To those pushing this content further, I ask you to pause and consider the impact. Many people have genuinely prayed for my well-being, and it’s disheartening to see humour used in a way that can hurt sentiments, cause distress to my loved ones, and disrupt our lives. When you spread such rumours, it doesn’t just affect the person targeted-it also affects their family, especially young children who might not fully understand the situation but feel the emotional toll nonetheless,” he added.

The actor wrapped up the post with a warning, while thanking his loved ones who checked on him after reading the fake post.

“To the trolls, I have a simple request: please stop. Don’t joke around at the cost of others, and don’t do this to anyone else. I wouldn’t want anything like this to happen to you ever, so please be sensitive. Chasing engagement and likes should never come at the expense of other’s feelings,” he ended.

On the work front

At the moment, Shreyas is looking forward to the release of his next, Emergency. In the film, Shreyas will play the role of former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film will be released in theatres on September 6.