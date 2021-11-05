Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli celebrate Diwali with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and Abhishek at Jalsa, silver chairs are back

Amitabh Bachchan and his family had an intimate Diwali celebration at their home, Jalsa, this year. Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan posted a family picture on Instagram in which she posed with her parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and her brother Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also shared pictures on Instagram.

In the picture, Shweta rested her head on Amitabh's shoulder while Jaya leaned on Abhishek. Shweta shared the picture on Instagram and titled it, “pod.”

Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan pose for Diwali picture.(Instagram)

Designers Anaita Shroff Adajania, Nachiket Barve, Monisha Jaising, along with the director, Zoya Akhtar dropped hearts on the picture.

Shweta's daughter, Navya also shared pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, Navya was seen wearing a pink lehenga and accessorised her look with ruby jewellery. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Zoya Akhtar dropped red heart emojis on Navya's post. Navya sat on a chair with silver frame, which gained quite some fan attention the last time Navya shared a picture with Jaya. "Piche wali table silver plated hai kya (Is the table behind you silver-plated)," they had asked.

Navya Naveli Nanda shares Diwali picture on Instagram.(Instagram)

In the picture, Navya Naveli Nanda wore a pink lehenga.(Instagram)

Earlier, Abhishek wished his fans on Instagram. “Aap sabhi ko Diwali ki hardik subhkamnayein (Best wishes for Diwali for everyone),” he said, with a picture he shared on the occasion.

On Thursday, Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya performed Diwali puja at their bungalow, Pratiksha. The Bachchan family was clicked by the paparazzi after they performed the puja.

Navya has graduated from New York's Fordham University last year, after which she began an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, along with co-founder Mallika Sahney. Aara Health is an initiative dedicated to raise awareness about women's health. She also launched another initiative called Aara Wellness.

Abhishek is currently shooting for his upcoming thriller film titled, Bob Biswas in which, he will be seen playing the character of an insurance agent, who is living the double life of a contract killer. The film is a spinoff of the 2012 movie Kahaani, which had Vidya Balan in the lead role.