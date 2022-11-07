Shweta Bachchan says Karan Johar is her plus 1 from day 1 as they attend a wedding together. See pic

Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan were in Monaco recently for a wedding, along with many other Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Sunday evening, Karan shared a selfie with Shweta on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, “BFFs for life.” Shweta confirmed the same on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My plus 1 from day one." Also read: Karan Johar calls himself ‘proud nana’ on birth of Alia Bhatt's daughter, fans say 'Student of the Year casting sorted'

Both Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan were seen in bling in the picture. While Karan was in a shimmery golden suit, Shweta too was in a sequinned golden attire and also wore a heavy golden necklace.

Shweta Bachchan reacted to Karan Johar's post.

Both of them also reacted to the biggest news of the day in Bollywood as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child. Alia gave birth to a baby girl at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.

Karan took to Instagram to share his happiness and addressed himself as a “proud nana (maternal grandfather).” He wrote along with a picture of Ranbir, Alia and him, “My heart is full of love…. Welcome to the world baby girl… you have so much love waiting for you….. I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!”

Shweta had commented on Alia's post about the baby's arrival. She wrote, “Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health always.”

Not just Karan and Shweta, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor and Gauri Khan were also in Monaco for the wedding. Talking to Hindustan Times, Riddhima had said, “I am actually in France right now, but I can’t wait to see the newborn! We are all very excited in the family. My mom will FaceTime me the minute she sees her, I am so happy!”

Riddhima as well as her mom Neetu Kapoor had been sharing pictures of her looks from the wedding on her Instagram Stories.

