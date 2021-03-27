IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Siddhant Chaturvedi gets back to work in 'khasta halat', after recovering from Covid-19
Siddant Chaturvedi is back to work.
Siddant Chaturvedi is back to work.
bollywood

Siddhant Chaturvedi gets back to work in 'khasta halat', after recovering from Covid-19

  • Bob the Builder plays in the background as Siddhant Chaturvedi gets back to gym and shares a glimpse of his workout sessions post his recovery from coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 09:20 AM IST

Actor Sidhant Chaturvedi, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, is now back to work, though he is not in his best form. His latest Instagram post is a small snippet from his workout session as he preps for his upcoming film, Yudhra.

The video is a compilation of the various fitness activities that the actor has been indulging in. It has Bob The Builder playing in the background. He is seen skipping, working out at the gym, some more workout visuals from outdoors, and a beautiful sunset shot from a beach which shows Sidhant performing a high jump with the setting sun in the background.

Sidhant wrote in caption, "Motivation khud hi se lena chahiye, Doosarey toh bas Complex dete hain. Covid ke baad, haalat khasta hai. Par Koi baat nahi veerey, Phir se kar ke dikhayenge (You should be self motivated, others can only give you a complex. Not in my best form after Covid, but no issues. Will do it again)! #YUDHRA #SelfMotivation." Singer Shivam Mahadevan praised Siddhant's choice of the song while Yudhra director Ravi Udhyawar commented to the post, "full power chote."

Siddhant had informed fans about his coronavirus diagnosis earlier. He wrote in a note on his Instagram Stories, "Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on."

The actor was most recently shooting for Phone Bhoot in Rajasthan with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He also features in Shakun Batra's next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Cracking a joke on the project not getting a title yet, he recently posted a picture of his director and Khali and wrote, "The Great Khali vs Shakun Batra for the “Title” @shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @ananyapanday @dhairya275 @karanjohar @dharmamovies."

Also read: Priyanka reveals her next Bollywood movie will be out next year

Siddhant's another film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was scheduled for release on April 23, but it has been postponed, in wake of the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the country. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
siddhant chaturvedi covid 19 news bunty aur babli 2 + 1 more

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh's biceps earned a praise from Deepika Padukone on Instagram.
Ranveer Singh's biceps earned a praise from Deepika Padukone on Instagram.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone praises Ranveer’s physique, he says: ‘I will bench-press you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 08:48 AM IST
  • Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back to their banter on social media and this time its about her commenting on his bulging biceps.
READ FULL STORY
Irrfan Khan worked in a number of Hollywood projects such as Life of Pi, Amazing Spider-Man and Jurassic World.
Irrfan Khan worked in a number of Hollywood projects such as Life of Pi, Amazing Spider-Man and Jurassic World.
bollywood

PGA Awards honours Irrfan Khan, misspells his name

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 08:08 AM IST
Producer's Guild of America (PGA) Awards honoured late Irrfan Khan in their In Memoriam section. However, they got his name's spelling wrong.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP