Siddhant Chaturvedi gets back to work in 'khasta halat', after recovering from Covid-19

Actor Sidhant Chaturvedi, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, is now back to work, though he is not in his best form. His latest Instagram post is a small snippet from his workout session as he preps for his upcoming film, Yudhra.

The video is a compilation of the various fitness activities that the actor has been indulging in. It has Bob The Builder playing in the background. He is seen skipping, working out at the gym, some more workout visuals from outdoors, and a beautiful sunset shot from a beach which shows Sidhant performing a high jump with the setting sun in the background.

Sidhant wrote in caption, "Motivation khud hi se lena chahiye, Doosarey toh bas Complex dete hain. Covid ke baad, haalat khasta hai. Par Koi baat nahi veerey, Phir se kar ke dikhayenge (You should be self motivated, others can only give you a complex. Not in my best form after Covid, but no issues. Will do it again)! #YUDHRA #SelfMotivation." Singer Shivam Mahadevan praised Siddhant's choice of the song while Yudhra director Ravi Udhyawar commented to the post, "full power chote."

Siddhant had informed fans about his coronavirus diagnosis earlier. He wrote in a note on his Instagram Stories, "Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on."

The actor was most recently shooting for Phone Bhoot in Rajasthan with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He also features in Shakun Batra's next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Cracking a joke on the project not getting a title yet, he recently posted a picture of his director and Khali and wrote, "The Great Khali vs Shakun Batra for the “Title” @shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @ananyapanday @dhairya275 @karanjohar @dharmamovies."

Also read: Priyanka reveals her next Bollywood movie will be out next year

Siddhant's another film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was scheduled for release on April 23, but it has been postponed, in wake of the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the country. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON