Siddharth’s smile at Aditi Rao Hydari’s bridal entry at their wedding is making us swoon. See precious moment

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in a beautiful and intimate ceremony. The two shared a bunch of stunning pics from the ceremony, that took place in a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, just like the actor wanted. In one of the pictures, Aditi was seen making a picture-perfect entry in her traditional golden saree featuring intricate detailing. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth get married in intimate ceremony; share beautiful first pics: To eternal love) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram.

Aditi's wedding look

In the picture, Aditi is seen making a dreamy bridal entry with a flower canopy held by her family and close friends. Not only flowers, the entry of the actor was also accompanied with women walking in front, each holding an incense burner in their hands. This is used to create a form of fragrant smoke around the area during auspicious occasions. Siddharth's reaction, happy and awestruck at seeing Aditi as the bride, is captured in the next picture.

Aditi's look was also detailed with moon-shaped patterns on her feet made through the use of Alta. Another picture detailed the aesthetically pleasing, minimal design that was used to apply the red dye, covering the feet in a small line, leaving the nails of her feet. Only small circles were drawn on them. The same design was used for her hand, visible in another picture. Fresh flowers in her hair and simple makeup completed the look for her special day.

More details

Sharing the pictures in a joint post, the two wrote in the caption, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

Aditi and Siddharth got engaged earlier this year. They met on the sets of the 2021 Tamil movie, Maha Samudram. While Siddharth will be next seen in S Shankar's historical drama Indian 3 next year, Aditi will next star in the silent film Gandhi Talks and the English film Lioness.