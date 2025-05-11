Sidharth Malhotra has the sweetest post for mom-to-be Kiara Advani: ‘This Mother’s Day feels a little more special’

Actor Kiara Advani announced that she and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, are expecting their first child together, in February. On Sunday, Sidharth took to his Instagram account to wish his pregnant wife Kiara on Mother's Day, adding that this year it feels a little more special as he prepares to begin the ‘new chapter’ with her. (Also read: Kiara Advani eats pizza, gives pep talk to her baby before Met Gala debut: ‘I am feeling hot in this new body’) Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child. (Instagram/ Kiara Advani)

Sidharth's post on Mother's Day

In his post, Sidharth shared a candid picture with his mother Rimma Malhotra, and another adorable screenshot from a video call where Kiara was seen with her mother Genevieve Advani. The third picture was a mirror selfie where Kiara was seen with Rimma and Genevieve. The three of them smiled and stood beside Kiara in the click.

'The newest member of this club, Ki'

In the caption, Sidharth wrote, “Love You Mom. It all begins with you, but this Mother’s Day feels a little more special. Because now it’s not just about the moms I look up to, but also the one I get to walk this new chapter with. To my mother, my mother-in-law, and the newest member of this club, Ki. Happy Mother's Day! (red heart emoticon).”

Last week, Kiara made her debut at the Met Gala 2025 in a stunning ensemble designed by Gaurav Gupta. She flaunted her baby bump, and her ensemble featured a gold breastplate which was designed as two hearts linked by a golden chain, representing a mother and child connected through an umbilical cord.

Kiara and Sidharth met on the sets of their 2021 film, Shershaah. The war drama saw Sidharth play Param Vir Chakra recipient, the late Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara played his girlfriend, Dimple Cheema, in the film. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023.