Sidharth Malhotra's mother wanted a grandson or granddaughter? Actor's old video reveals it all. Watch

One of Bollywood's most adored couples, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their daughter on July 16. Now, an old video of Sidharth has resurfaced online, in which he shared how his mother had always wished for a girl in the family. Sidharth Malhotra's mother always wanted a baby girl.

While promoting his film Mission Majnu, the actor got into a chat with Zakir Khan for Netflix. During the interview, when Zakir talked about his mother always wanting to have a girl child, Sidharth said, "Yeh same complaint meri maa bhi karti hai. Kyunki hum bhi do bhai aur mere dad the and she used to say koi toh shaadi karo, bache ho. Mere bade bhai jo hai unka bhi ek beta hai. Toh hamesha lagta hai meri maa ko ki koi toh ladki kardo. Abhi bhi umeed hai (My mother has the same complaint. We are two brothers and my dad, and she used to say, ‘At least one of you gets married and get kids.’ My elder brother has a son, so my mother always feels that at least one of us should get a daughter. She still has hope)."

In February, Sidharth and Kiara announced that they were expecting their first child. On Wednesday, the couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of their baby daughter. The post read, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's upcoming movies

Sidharth is awaiting the release of his upcoming romantic comedy, Param Sundari. Helmed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and is scheduled to release in theatres in August this year. Kiara, on the other hand, will next be seen in the movie War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles and is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14.