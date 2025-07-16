Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Siara, Siddhika, or Sitara: Fans pick name for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s baby girl

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 11:48 AM IST

It was in February when Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced that they were expecting their first child. They have been blessed with a baby girl.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared the good news of their baby girl's arrival on Instagram on Wednesday. Fans are now buzzing with excitement, speculating about potential names for the little one, and some have already picked their favourite.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram.
Fans pick names for Sidharth-Kiara's baby girl

On Wednesday, Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram to share the happy news with their fans and followers. The announcement sparked a wave of good wishes and congratulatory messages on social media.

A group of fans enthusiastically speculated about potential names for Sidharth and Kiara's baby girl, even suggesting some adorable options.

“Siara,” wrote one. Another added, “I think Kiara and sid should name their baby girl Siya it’s a perfect name to fr their daughter.”

“Sidharth Kiara.. Sidara,” shared a third fan. One social media user suggested, “Sid + Kiara = Siara ... Perfect for Baby Girl.” “Yeah SIARA is a Beautiful name! And it rhymes with KIARA,” wrote another fan.

Some mentioned “Siddhika” and “Sitara”. “Dhara" is also good one,” one wrote. Another comment read, “Sidharth (Sid) Kiara (ra) = Sidra”.

Sidharth-Kiara become parents

On Wednesday, Sidharth and Kiara posted a joint note on Instagram, which read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.” The heartfelt note, adorned with pink hues, hearts, and stars, was accompanied by a folded hand, a heart, and an evil eye emoji. The note was lovingly signed off by "Kiara and Sidharth".

It was in February when Sidharth and Kiara announced that they were expecting their first child. They shared the news on their Instagram accounts by posting a picture in which they hold a pair of baby socks. They wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives (baby emoji) Coming soon (heart, evil eye, folded hands emojis).”

Later, Kiara also made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, where she proudly flaunted her baby bump. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.

