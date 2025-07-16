Alia Bhatt showers love on Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra after baby girl's birth; Karan Johar says ‘badhai ho’

Actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a baby girl on Tuesday. While news broke a day before, the couple in a joint post wrote of how happy they were with the arrival of their baby on Wednesday. Fans and celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Neena Gupta and Samantha Ruth Prabhu showered them with love. (Also Read: Siara, Siddhika, or Sitara: Fans pick name for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s baby girl) Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were showered with love from fans and celebs alike.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra become new parents

On Wednesday, Kiara and Sidharth posted a pink-themed post on their Instagram, writing, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. Kiara & Sidharth.” They captioned the post with folded hands, red heart and evil eye emoji.

While there has been speculation since last year that Kiara is pregnant, in February this year, they posted a pair of baby booties and confirmed the news. They wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

Celebrity friends send the couple love

Alia, who worked with Sidharth in their debut film Student of the Year, and Janhvi Kapoor, who's working with Sidharth in Param Sundari, liked the post. Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra and several others also left congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Karan Johar wrote, “Love you and badhai ho.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Biggest congratulations.” Sunil Grover wrote, “Bestttttt!!!!!!! Badhai ho mummy daddy ko! Congratulations,” while Kajal Aggarwal commented, “Big congratulations you lovelies! Lots of love to all 3 of you!”

Neha Dhupia wrote in jest, “Welcome to the best hood…PARENTHOOD Ki n Sid.” Neena Gupta mentioned that her daughter, Masaba Gupta, has a girl too, writing, “Big big big congratulations, so many girls now, even Masaba has a girl, lovely.”

About Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Rumours floated around that Sidharth and Kiara had been dating since 2020, after they acted together in the 2021 film Shershaah. They chose not to publicly talk about their relationship and got married in 2023 in Jaisalmer. Sidharth will soon star in Param Sundari and Vvan: Force of the Forrest, while Kiara will star in War 2 and Toxic.