'Teeno ke ghar Laxmi hui!': Fans notice how Student of the Year stars Alia, Varun and Sidharth all have daughters now

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has officially joined the ‘girl dad’ club after he and his wife and actor Kiara Advani welcomed a baby girl. And fans of Student of the Year were quick to spot a sweet coincidence – all three leads from the film: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and now Sidharth, are parents to daughters. Although Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have not officially confirmed the news, their fans are already over the moon with excitement.

SOTY trio’s sweet coincidence

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra began their acting journeys together with Student of the Year. Now, the trio has stepped into parenthood, bound by a common thread – they’re all parents to baby girls.

As soon as the news of Sidharth welcoming a baby girl emerged, fans took to social media to point out the fun little twist of fate.

“Teeno ke ghar Laxmi hui hai (They have been blessed by Goddess Lakshmi),” one wrote, with another pointing out, “Teeno ki shaadi bhi sequence mein hui thi (they got married in the same order).”

“All 3 can be in Student of the Year 3,” one wrote. Another shared, “Awww theyyy look soo cutee together yaar”. A third social media user commented, “Daughters are the best”, with one gushing, “Wow what a coincidence”. “Powerpuff girls,” one wrote.

Some social media users took a dig at Karan Johar, saying, “Just because of Karan johar”. “Karan Johar Ki Next Lineup Ready,” one shared.

Ranbir and Alia got married at their Mumbai home Vastu on April 14, 2022. They became parents to daughter Raha Kapoor later that year. Natasha and Varun tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021. They welcomed their daughter in June last year.

Sidharth-Kiara welcome baby girl

On Tuesday, several reports emerged stating that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have become parents, and welcomed a baby girl. It shared that nd the mother and kid are both healthy. A source told Hindustan Times that the baby is “born via a normal delivery in Reliance Hospital in Mumbai”.

Although the couple hasn't officially confirmed the news, their fans are already over the moon with excitement. In February, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together. They shared a picture on the social media platform of themselves holding baby socks, and captioned it, "The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon".

About Student of the Year

The film marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. It was released on October 19, 2012. Directed by Karan Johar, the film takes viewers on a nostalgic trip back to school, weaving a tale of three students from diverse backgrounds as they navigate the ups and downs of love, friendship, and rivalry. The film became the highest-grossing film of 2012. Performances by actors Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Boman Irani were also loved by the audience. The film's soundtrack continues to be remembered, with Vishal-Shekhar's compositions such as The Disco Song, Ishq Wala Love and Radha remaining fan favourites to this day.