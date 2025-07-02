War 2 synopsis revealed: Hrithik Roshan's Kabir is enemy #1; Jr NTR's Vikram is ruthless in face off

Ayan Mukerji’s Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani-starrer War 2 is slated for release on 14 August. The film, which is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, is a sequel to Siddharth Anand’s 2019 film War, which also starred Tiger Shroff. While nothing much is known about the sequel’s story, a synopsis on the US ticketing site Fandango gives some insight. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR won't promote War 2 together, will not share stage; here's why) Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will face off in Ayan Mukerji's spy film War 2.

War 2 synopsis revealed

The synopsis listed on the ticketing site for War 2 stated that Kabir (Hrithik) has gone rogue and become ‘India’s greatest villain’. However, India sends in a ‘lethal agent’ to neutralise him. “Years ago, Agent Kabir went rogue. Became India’s greatest villain ever. But this time, as he descends further into the deepest shadows… India sends its deadliest, most lethal agent after him,” reads the description.

It also reveals that Jr NTR plays a Special Units Officer called Vikram who is determined to catch Kabir, “A Special Units Officer who is more than Kabir’s equal — Absolutely Nuclear! Agent Vikram. A relentless Terminator driven by his own demons, determined to put a bullet into Kabir’s skull. A brutal Cat versus Rottweiler game begins as the two face off - The entire world is their brutal, bloody battleground. The choices ahead of them are impossible. The price to be paid is ultimate. This is a War with spectacular action and heart-wrenching emotion.”

About War 2

War 2 is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The Tiger and Pathaan films introduced Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to the universe. War 2 will introduce a new agent played by Jr NTR, and it remains to be seen what role Kiara plays in the film. It will be followed by Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as the leads.