Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR won't promote War 2 together, will not share stage; here's why

Yash Raj Films' upcoming spy thriller, War 2, is one of the most heavily anticipated Indian films of the year. With just six weeks to go for the film's release, the promotions are set to begin. And even as the film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the two will be promoting the film separately. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will share screen space for the first time in War 2.

YRF decides to split up Hrithik, NTR in War 2 promotions

According to sources, YRF is using this unique strategy to ensure that Hrithik and NTR's first frame together is in the film itself. The production house had decided to keep the two actors apart throughout the promotions.

“Hrithik & NTR will be promoting War 2 separately, and all plans have been made keeping in mind that they would never share the stage together, never be in any promotional video together pre-release and never be seen with each other. Hrithik and NTR coming together is a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic moment in Indian cinema, and there will be a bloody carnage on the big screen. YRF is clear that the audience should first experience this rivalry before they see the two promote with camaraderie. They want to deliver the best movie-watching experience to people by preserving the conflict, which is the unique selling point of the film,” informs a senior trade source.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit War, and part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes the Tiger and Pathaan films. In the past, the YRF Spy Universe has adopted other innovative promotional strategies. For instance, the star cast of Pathaan gave no interviews to the media, and yet the film managed to get Bollywood's biggest opening in theatres. “The YRF Spy Universe has always deployed very interesting strategies to build its film and the promise of entertainment. They were the first to resort to a no-interview before release policy during promotions of spyverse films so that the actors don’t divulge details from the script during such interactions,” the source adds.

All about War 2

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Kiara Advani in the lead. The film, produced by Aditya Chopra, is set to release in theatres along with IMAX on August 14, ahead of Independence Day.