Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sikandar box office collection day 9: Salman Khan film collects 104 crore; L2 Empuraan almost catches up

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 07, 2025 10:16 PM IST

Sikandar box office collection day 9: AR Murugadoss' Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer released on Eid. Here's how its performing. 

Sikandar box office collection day 9: AR Murugadoss’ Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer brought in decent collections on its ninth day of release despite it being a weekday. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected 104.25 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film close to making 200 crore, yet to beat L2 Empuraan)

Sikandar box office collection day 9: Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in a still from the film.
Sikandar box office collection day 9: Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in a still from the film.

Sikandar box office collection

The trade website reports that Sikandar made an estimated 1.75 crore net on Monday in India, taking its total collection to 104.25 crore net. L2 Empuraan also made an estimated 1.75 crore, bringing its total to 100.10 crore net in India, standing almost neck-to-neck with Sikandar.

The film opened to 26 crore when it was released for Eid on March 30. It made 93.75 crore by its first Friday and 4 crore and 4.5 crore over the weekend. The film crossed the 100 crore barrier in India on day 8 and is all set to cross 200 crore worldwide soon.

While these numbers are not bad, expectations are usually high on Salman’s Eid releases, despite Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collecting 184.6 crore worldwide in its lifetime. Despite not being an Eid release, his previous film Tiger 3 had brought in 464 crore worldwide, and it remains to be seen if Sikandar will match that.

The film is currently one of the highest-grossers of the year, but it has Chhaava, L2 Empuraan and Sankranthiki Vasthunam's worldwide collections to beat before it climbs up the ladder.

About Sikandar

Sikandar sees Salman play Sanjay Rajkot while Rashmika plays his wife Saisri. After its release, the film was criticised for its run-of-the-mill storyline and bad performances. Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna and Sanjay Kapoor also star in it. The Malayalam film L2 Empuraan was released in theatres on March 27 and turned out to be unexpected competition. It remains to be seen how Sikandar fares over the week.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sikandar box office collection day 9: Salman Khan film collects 104 crore; L2 Empuraan almost catches up
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On