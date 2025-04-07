Sikandar box office collection day 9: Salman Khan film collects 104 crore; L2 Empuraan almost catches up

Sikandar box office collection day 9: AR Murugadoss’ Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer brought in decent collections on its ninth day of release despite it being a weekday. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹104.25 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film close to making ₹200 crore, yet to beat L2 Empuraan) Sikandar box office collection day 9: Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in a still from the film.

Sikandar box office collection

The trade website reports that Sikandar made an estimated ₹1.75 crore net on Monday in India, taking its total collection to ₹104.25 crore net. L2 Empuraan also made an estimated ₹1.75 crore, bringing its total to ₹100.10 crore net in India, standing almost neck-to-neck with Sikandar.

The film opened to ₹26 crore when it was released for Eid on March 30. It made ₹93.75 crore by its first Friday and ₹4 crore and ₹4.5 crore over the weekend. The film crossed the ₹100 crore barrier in India on day 8 and is all set to cross ₹200 crore worldwide soon.

While these numbers are not bad, expectations are usually high on Salman’s Eid releases, despite Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collecting ₹184.6 crore worldwide in its lifetime. Despite not being an Eid release, his previous film Tiger 3 had brought in ₹464 crore worldwide, and it remains to be seen if Sikandar will match that.

The film is currently one of the highest-grossers of the year, but it has Chhaava, L2 Empuraan and Sankranthiki Vasthunam's worldwide collections to beat before it climbs up the ladder.

About Sikandar

Sikandar sees Salman play Sanjay Rajkot while Rashmika plays his wife Saisri. After its release, the film was criticised for its run-of-the-mill storyline and bad performances. Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna and Sanjay Kapoor also star in it. The Malayalam film L2 Empuraan was released in theatres on March 27 and turned out to be unexpected competition. It remains to be seen how Sikandar fares over the week.