Singer and actor Sulakshana Pandit dies at 71 due to cardiac arrest, brother Lalit Pandit confirms

Veteran actor and playback singer Sulakshana Pandit, known for movies such as Uljhan and Chehre Pe Chehra, died on Thursday. As per news agency PTI, she died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 71. Sulakshana was being taken to Nanavati Hospital when she passed away. Sulakshana Pandit died on November 6.(X/@durgajasraj)

As per her brother Lalit Pandit, she complained of breathlessness on Thursday evening. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest around 7 pm. She had complained of breathlessness and seemed a bit unwell. We were taking her to Nanavati hospital, but she died before we could reach the hospital," Lalit Pandit confirmed the news to PTI.

Sulakshana debuted with Uljhan in 1975 opposite Sanjeev Kumar. She then worked with almost all the top stars of her era, including Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna. Her other major movies include Sankoch, Hera Pheri, Khandaan, Dharam Khanta, Do Waqt Ki Roti, and Gora, among others. She acted in a Bengali film, Bandie (1978), where she starred with Uttam Kumar.

She also had a parallel and equally impressive career as a playback singer. Sulakshana sang songs in several languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Oriya and Gujarati. She sang hits such as Tu Hi Saagar Tu Hi Kinara, Pardesiya Tere Desh Mein, Bekrar Dil Tut Gaya, Baandhi Re Kahe Preet, Saat Samundar Paar, Somvaar Ko Hum Mile, Sona Re Tujhe Kaise Miloon, Yeh Pyara Lage Tera Chehra, Jab Aati Hogi Yaad Meri and Yeh Pyar Kiya Hai.

She came from a musical family from Hisar in Haryana. Pandit Jasraj was her uncle. Sulakshana started singing at the age of nine and started her career in music with her brother Mandheer. Her siblings are Jatin Pandit, Lalit Pandit and yesteryear actor Vijayata Pandit.