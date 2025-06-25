Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan film collects 123 crore, beats Sunny Deol's Jaat

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's highly anticipated release Sitaare Zameen Par has been doing well at the box office ever since it hit theatres last Friday. The sports comedy-drama has crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally and has now surpassed the collections of Sunny Deol's Jaat. (Also read: Trade calls Sitaare Zameen Par success 'massive win' for Aamir Khan: Everyone wrote off urban films after Jawan, Animal) Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office report: Aamir Khan gets to coach a special team in basketball.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office update

Sitaare Zameen Par has collected ₹ 75.15 crore in India in 5 days of release, as per the latest update on Sacnilk. The gross collections in India now stand at ₹ 90 crore. Meanwhile, an additional ₹ 33 crore in overseas markets has ensured that the film’s total worldwide collection now stands at ₹123 crore. In doing so, Sitaare Zameen Par has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol’s Jaat ( ₹118.36 crore). It is now on its way to cross the lifetime collection of Aamir's last release Laal Singh Chadha ( ₹ 133.5 crore).

About Sitaare Zameen Par

A spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. In it, Aamir plays a basketball coach training a team of players with special needs. The film also stars Genelia D'souza.

It is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film introduces 10 actors--Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The film has been earning praise from audiences, critics, and members of the film industry. Javed Akhtar took to X and, praising the film's box office performance, wrote, "So happy to learn about the record leap that Sitaare Zameen Par has taken at the box office on the second day. Who says good films have no takers in the audience. Congratulations to Aamir Khan and his team."