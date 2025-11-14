Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's supposed wedding card goes viral

The internet went into a frenzy after a supposed wedding card of vice-captain of the India women’s national cricket team Smriti Mandhana and music composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal started making the rounds on social media. The card claimed that the two are all set to get married soon, but many fans believe it could be fake and photoshopped. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana

In October, during an event at the state press club,Palash speaking about Smriti had said, "She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that’s all I want to say."

The buzz about the wedding invite first began when a fan account dedicated to Smriti shared images of the card, leading to a flurry of congratulatory posts from fans and fellow athletes. While both Smriti and Palash have maintained silence, insiders claim that the couple has been planning the event for months, choosing to keep details under wraps until after the cricketing season.

Smriti, recently helped India clinch the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup as the Women in Blue clinched their maiden world title. With over 5322 runs in 117 ODIs, she stands as the second-highest run-getter for India after Mithali Raj.