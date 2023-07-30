Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in silver outfit, Ishaan Khatter opts for black as they turn showstoppers at Delhi event. Watch

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter turned showstoppers for fashion designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at the ongoing India Couture Week. Ishaan and Sobhita presented the designers’ Equinox collection at Taj Palace in Delhi on Saturday night. (Also Read | Made In Heaven season 2: Sobhita Dhulipala finally shares release date of Zoya Akhtar series) Ishaan Khatter and Sobhita Dhulipala walked the ramp at a Delhi event. (Instagram/fdciofficial)

What Sobhita and Ishaan wore for the show

Several pictures and videos of the duo from the event emerged online. For the show, Sobhita wore a shimmery thigh-high slit silver outfit and heels. Ishaan Khatter was seen in a shiny black blazer, pants and shoes. Taking to Instagram, the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) posted videos of the duo walking the ramp.

Fans react to Sobhita and Ishaan's ramp walk

Several fans of them requested filmmakers and producers to cast them together in films or shows. “Woah..they look hot. It would be a pleasure to watch them together in a film,” a social media user commented. “Love their walk.. someone please cast them together,” another fan wrote.

A paparazzo also shared the video on Instagram. Many people felt Sobhita was angry and 'ignored' Ishaan on stage. A person said, "I will ignore my life problems as Sobhita ignored Ishaan." An Instagram user asked, "Why Sobhita is angry?" A comment read, “Did he step on her dress? She looks angry.”

Rohit and Rahul’s collection Equinox is inspired by the celestial geometry of Autumn Equinox. It draws inspiration from a phenomenon of the same name where the sun lines up with the earth to make day and night equal halves. Rohit and Rahul’s show marked the fifth day of India Couture Week 2023, which kickstarted on July 25. It will run till August 2.

Ishaan's projects

Ishaan was last seen in Phone Bhoot. He will be next starring in the war drama, Pippa. He will join Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and others in Netflix's limited series The Perfect Couple. Ishaan will be seen in the role of the groom's best friend.

Sobhita's upcoming projects

Fans will see Sobhita in the second season of Made in Heaven. The show returns with the original cast including Sobhita, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz reprising their roles. It also features new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, the seven-episode series will be stream on Prime Video.

