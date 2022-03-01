Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu share pictures from daughter Inaaya's school: 'Our first in-person PTM'

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have marked a special occasion related to their four-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. They got a chance to visit Inaaya's school for a Parent-Teacher Meeting. The actor-couple shared the milestone with their followers on Instagram. In a joint post on Instagram Stories, Soha and Kunal shared a glimpse of themselves participating in the school meeting, which marked their first in-person PTM. Also Read: When Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu were in a live-in relationship but said they ‘don’t endorse' it

They shared a collage of two pictures that appeared to be from a classroom in Inaaya's school. "Our first in person PTM!!" they wrote in the Instagram Story, and also added a sticker that read "Thank You Teachers." They tagged the Instagram account of Inaaya's school Ascend International School in the post.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu shared a picture from the PTM meeting on Instagram Stories.

In the photo, Soha and Kunal were seen jotting something down on a green paper attached to a writing pad. A cupboard carrying artwork done by children could be seen behind them. A blue couch and a separate area with chairs and tables could be seen behind Soha. Kunal's picture showed a shelf carrying files and a few books.

For the meeting, Soha wore a black top featuring a white floral pattern and had her hair tied in a ponytail. Kunal was dressed in a red t-shirt and blue denim jeans. Both of them were wearing precautionary face masks as per COVID-19 guidelines.

Also Read: Soha shares funny video of herself putting Inaaya in crib: ‘Legs hawa mein hain’

In August last year, Soha had shared a picture of her daughter as she started school. The photograph, that showed Inaaya climbing the stairs of her school, was captioned, "Taking the first step - literally and metaphorically. #alwaysascending #big school."

Soha often shares glimpses of her daughter on her Instagram account. Most recently, she shared a picture that showed Inaaya taking part in a pooja as they celebrated Maha Shivratri at their home. In another picture, Inaaya was seen serving lunch to her father.

