Soha Ali Khan shares how Inaaya has written 'Plees nok' on her door: 'Thought we had more years'

Soha Ali Khan has shared a funny update about her five-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The actor shared a picture of Inaaya's room which had a handwritten warning on the door. Also read: Saif Ali Khan hosts pool party for fam with Taimur: Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu join the fun

Soha shared a picture of the door on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “I thought we had a few more years before this happened!” It had a misspelt ‘please knock before entering’ written on it.

The actor also shared a glimpse of the thank you note written by Inaaya for her. It read, ‘I love you mamma and thank you for lunch’ written on it in misspelt words.

Soha Ali Khan shared two pics on Instagram Stories.

Soha has been occasionally sharing a glimpse of Inaaya's handwritten notes. The five-year-old wrote in a note on Soha's birthday, "For mama, I love you so much and may you have a very happy birthday. Love, Inaaya."

Soha often shares updates about Inaaya on Instagram. She also posts candid pictures of the little one, some of which show her twinning with Soha. In an interview with Hindustan Times, when Soha was asked if Inaaya imitates any of her habits, she said, “Children are spunges, they definitely imitate what they see. The other day I said, ‘Inaaya you are annoying.’ Now she is calling me annoying all the time, so I brought it upon myself. You have to be careful the words you choose because they are going to be used against you. You can see your tone, gestures, body language mirror in your child.”

Soha was recently seen in a web series titled Hush Hush. She was seen alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna in the show that released on Amazon Prime Video last month. She was earlier seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which also had Naseeruddin Shah and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. Soha and husband Kunal Kemmu also came out with their children's book, Inni and Bobo this year.

